Give thanks for faithful Christians

Charles Warner | The Union Times 29 Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers. — Ephesians 4:29 We should never let we say get ahead of what we should say and, more importantly, we should never let what we say get ahead of what God wants us to say. One of the great truths of life is that there are no do overs, no opportunities to rewind the tape and edit out what we have said or done and redo the scene. Once something is said or done they cannot unsaid, cannot be undone. That is why it is so important for us to think about what we say before we say it, choose our words carefully and speak only when it is right to do so and to speak in such a way that we promote understanding, that we help others rather than hurt them, that we make things better rather than worse. Tall order, isn’t it? Yes it is, but it shrinks in size when we let God take control of our lives and that includes letting Him take control of what we say and do. God knows better than we do what to say and how to say it so that we speak only the truth and do so in a loving way that helps those we address understand that what we say we say out of love and a desire to make their lives better. This is especially true when we have the opportunity to speak the good news of God’s love for all, a love so great that He gave His Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, as a Living Sacrifice for our sins. We should never be ashamed or afraid to speak this, the greatest and more wonderful truth of all and we should let God be in control so that our love and His love show through our words and those who hear them accept that truth and join the family of God.

Read Acts 2:42-47

They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.

— Acts 2:42 (NIV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, thank you for placing faithful Christians in our lives to support and guide us on our journeys. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: My community strengthens my faith.

