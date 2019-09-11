Mayor urges public to ‘shop local’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Joined by dignitaries and shoppers, Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn and Dollar General Store Manager Jillian Duncan cut the ribbon formally opening the store Saturday morning. The Carlisle Dollar General Store is located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. The ceremony drew a large turnout of shoppers who were lined up outside the store and out into its parking lot waiting for it to open and enable them to do some much-needed and much-desired local shopping. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joined by dignitaries and shoppers, Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn and Dollar General Store Manager Jillian Duncan cut the ribbon formally opening the store Saturday morning. The Carlisle Dollar General Store is located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. CARLISLE — “Shop local” was the message of the ribbon-cutting ceremony that formally opened the Carlisle Dollar General Store Saturday morning.

The 9 a.m. ceremony saw Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn and Store Manager Jillian Duncan cut the ribbon formally opening the store, bringing to a satisfying conclusion a process that began in March of 2017 when Ferguson-Glenn and the Carlisle Town Council began working on bringing new business to the town.

The formal opening of the store comes a little over three months after it was announced that it would be built on a site at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72.

During the groundbreaking ceremony at the end of May, it was pointed out that the store’s locating to Carlisle would, among other things, give residents of Carlisle and surrounding areas the opportunity to shop locally, something that was reiterated by Ferguson-Glenn Saturday.

“It’s a great day for Carlisle and the rest of Union County,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “We achieved our goal of letting people know this store is here. We have a huge turnout this morning and all I can say is shop local.”

While the ceremony was at 9 a.m., the store opened its doors at 8 a.m. for the shoppers who were lined up around the building into the parking and beyond waiting for the opportunity to shop locally and they weren’t disappointed.

Duncan pointed out that her store offers a variety of merchandise for residents of Carlisle and surrounding areas including food, toiletries, pet products, health and beauty, seasonal items for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and more, all of it now conveniently available to the local community.

“We’re happy to be here,” Duncan said. “It has been a long time coming. Nobody has had any retail to go to within 15-20 miles.”

While the store is there to serve the people of Carlisle and surrounding areas, Duncan said the store needs the public’s help in return.

“We’re here to serve the community, but we need the community’s help,” Duncan said. “Like the mayor said, shop local.”

Shopping local was definitely what Marlena Simpson was doing when she went “couponing” at the store Saturday morning and came away with a shopping cart full of bottled water, laundry detergent, paper products and more.

“I love it,” Simpson said of the store. “It is very convenient.”

Duncan said the store, which currently has a staff of five associates including herself and Assistant Manager Connie Briscoe, needs a sixth associate, specifically for nights and weekends. She said anyone interested in working at the store should go to dollargeneral.com/careers and apply.

Union County Community Development Director Katherine Pendergrass was one of the dignitaries taking part in Saturday’s ceremony. She was there representing Union County Supervisor Frank Hart who was out of town and unable to attend the ribbon-cutting as he had the ground-breaking.

“Mr. Hart wanted me to send his best regards and congratulations,” Pendergrass said. “He’s disappointed he had to miss this but he is excited this has finally happened. He commends the mayor, council people, and all involved for a job well done. He knows there will be much growth and prosperity coming to this area and for the betterment of Union County.”

In addition to providing residents the opportunity to shop locally, the goal of the effort to bring the Dollar General Store to Carlisle was to bring new investment and jobs to the community as well as act as a catalyst to bring more new businesses to the town in its wake. While she would not provide any details, Ferguson-Glenn said Saturday that she and the town council are working to build on the successful effort to bring Dollar General to Carlisle and bring still more new business to the town along with more investment, jobs, and services to the community.

Formal opening held for Carlisle Dollar General

