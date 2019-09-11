Jackets at home against Broome

Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Football Coach Brian Thompson looks on as the Yellow Jackets battle the Gaffney Indians this past Friday. The game, the latest in the long-running “Highway 18 Rivalry” between the Yellow Jackets and the Indians, saw Union County fall 42-21 to Gaffney. The Yellow Jackets will be at home this Friday taking on the Broome Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Football Coach Brian Thompson looks on as the Yellow Jackets battle the Gaffney Indians this past Friday. The game, the latest in the long-running “Highway 18 Rivalry” between the Yellow Jackets and the Indians, saw Union County fall 42-21 to Gaffney. The Yellow Jackets will be at home this Friday taking on the Broome Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover takes the snap during this past Friday’s game against the Gaffney Indians. The game was part of the long-running “Highway 18 Rivalry” between Union County High School and Gaffney. The game got off to a good start for the Yellow Jackets who took an early lead, but ended with the Indians gaining a 42-21 victory. The Yellow Jackets will be at home this Friday taking on the Broome Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover takes the snap during this past Friday’s game against the Gaffney Indians. The game was part of the long-running “Highway 18 Rivalry” between Union County High School and Gaffney. The game got off to a good start for the Yellow Jackets who took an early lead, but ended with the Indians gaining a 42-21 victory. The Yellow Jackets will be at home this Friday taking on the Broome Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Offensive Line squares off against the Gaffney Defensive Line during last Friday’s game which saw the two teams face off in what was the latest chapter in the long-running “Highway 18 Rivalry.” The night ended with the Indians winning a 42-21 victory over Union County. The Yellow Jackets will be at home this Friday taking on the Broome Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Offensive Line squares off against the Gaffney Defensive Line during last Friday’s game which saw the two teams face off in what was the latest chapter in the long-running “Highway 18 Rivalry.” The night ended with the Indians winning a 42-21 victory over Union County. The Yellow Jackets will be at home this Friday taking on the Broome Centurions.

UNION COUNTY — The Yellow Jackets stood toe to toe with the Gaffney Indians for most of three quarters last Friday night at Gaffney High School, but the Indians pulled away late to claim a 42-21 victory in the Highway 18 rivalry.

Union County scored on their opening possession when Kesean Glover ran into the end zone from two yards out to take a 6-0 lead. Gaffney would drive the field on their second possession and Peanut Kirby would score the Indians’ first touchdown and Gaffney would take a 7-6 lead with the made PAT.

Union County would retake the lead on their ensuing drive as Kesean Glover took it into the end zone again for another touchdown. The Jackets would go for two and get it as Glover hit Ralph Peake in the end zone to give the Jackets the 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. Gaffney Quarterback Undre Lindsey would tie the game a couple of minutes later on a seventeen-yard touchdown pass to De’Mari Littlejohn. The Indians would take a 20-14 lead into halftime after JeMari Littlejohn scored on a four-yard run late in the second quarter.

Gaffney would score on their first possession of the second half on a ten-yard pass from Lindsey to De’Mari Littlejohn and converted the two-point conversion on a JeMari Littlejohn run.

Union County would score their final touchdown of the game when Glover again connected with Peake on a sixteen-yard touchdown pass that made the score 28-21 midway through the 3rd quarter. The Indians would score a touchdown late in the third and another around halfway through the final quarter to make the final score 42-21.

Junior Owens had a great game rushing the ball for Union County with seventeen carries for 117 yards including a couple of long runs that set up two Union County touchdowns. Glover went nine for twenty-two passing for 104 yards and threw an interception. The Yellow Jacket offense totaled 248 yards on 60 plays. Gaffney amassed 415 yards of total offense on 73 plays from scrimmage. Overall the defense played very well against a very talented Gaffney offense, but they still have a ways to go.

At Home

This week the Jackets (0-3) will be at home for the first time this season at a newly renovated Union County Stadium to take on the Broome Centurions (2-1). In last week’s game versus Gaffney, the Yellow Jackets had to deal with a pair of Littlejohns who led the way for the Indians in the win. This week Union County will have to deal with another Littlejohn in Broome senior running back C.J. Littlejohn. Littlejohn has five touchdowns in the Centurions’ first three games and 351 yards on the ground. Littlejohn is averaging 117 yards per game through the first three games. Broome is averaging around 133 yards per game through the air and 246 on the ground.

Broome is a team that wants to establish the run. Coach Lynn Fleming has a couple of very capable running backs. Quarterback KJ Morgan is starting to come into his own as a QB as a sophomore. The pressure will be on the Union County defensive front to dictate how this game will go in their ability to stop the run.

Live In Union

Friday Fox Sports 98.3 FM will be broadcasting live in Union for a large part of the day. Join me and my co-host for Bump and Run from 7-9 a.m. live from McDonald’s in Union, then the Friday Night Tailgate Show will broadcast live from McDonald’s from 5-6:30 p.m. Then we will wrap up our football coverage with Victory Formation from 10 p.m.-midnight live from Union County Stadium! Please stop by and say hello during these broadcasts, we may even have some prizes to give away!

Other Picks

• Woodruff over Seneca

• Chapman over Blue Ridge

• Chesnee over R-S Central

• Greer over Mauldin

• Dutch Fork over Boiling Springs

• Whitmire over North

UCHS falls to Gaffney Indians 42-21

Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

