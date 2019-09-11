Into the fire against The Crimson Tide

Photo by Brett Shugart Union’s Shi Smith (No. 13) was the Gamecock Captain against Charleston Southern University. The Gamecocks defeated Charleston 72-10. They will next face The Crimson Tide of Alabama. Photo by Brett Shugart Union’s Shi Smith (No. 13) was the Gamecock Captain against Charleston Southern University. The Gamecocks defeated Charleston 72-10. They will next face The Crimson Tide of Alabama. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Captain Shi Smith celebrates with Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Carolina’s 72-10 victory over Charleston Southern University. The Gamecocks will next face The Crimson Tide of Alabama. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Captain Shi Smith celebrates with Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Carolina’s 72-10 victory over Charleston Southern University. The Gamecocks will next face The Crimson Tide of Alabama. Photo by Brett Shugart Injured Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley watches as fellow Carolina Quarterback Ryan Hilinski prepares for his first game leading the Gamecocks. Hilinski lead Carolina to a 72-10 victor over Charleston Southern University. He will next lead the Gamecocks against The Crimson Tide of Alabama. Photo by Brett Shugart Injured Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley watches as fellow Carolina Quarterback Ryan Hilinski prepares for his first game leading the Gamecocks. Hilinski lead Carolina to a 72-10 victor over Charleston Southern University. He will next lead the Gamecocks against The Crimson Tide of Alabama.

COLUMBIA — The Ryan Hilinski era began with a bang on Saturday as South Carolina knocked off Charleston Southern 72-10 to move the Gamecocks to 1-1 on the season. Hilinski went 24/30 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in his college football debut.

The Gamecocks had a good bounce back game after falling to North Carolina in the opening week. Bryan Edwards who was virtually nonexistent in the opening week, had five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Union’s Shi Smith caught two passes for thirteen yards in the game, and at one point exited the game after taking a shot while playing special teams, but he would re-enter the game later.

The Gamecocks also had a big game running the football. Rico Dowdle had ten carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, Mon Denson had nine carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Kevin Harris six carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner had four carries 53 yards and a rushing touchdown.

New Quarterback

The Gamecock offense preformed much better in the win than they did in the week one loss to UNC, and Gamecock fans were quick to take to social media and credit the turnaround to the play of new quarterback Hilinski. Anyone who watched the game should have been able to see what coaches and scouts have seen in Hilinski this whole time, the kid has talent. However, Gamecock fans need to keep in mind the quality of opponent that the Gamecocks defeated on Saturday. Charleston Southern is not, or at least shouldn’t be, on the same level as South Carolina. This is a team that any SEC, ACC, or any other power five conference team should blow out considerably.

While Ryan Hilinski may be the answer the Gamecocks have been looking for, fans should hold off on crowning him the savior of the program until he has a few games under his belt. He had a terrific game on Saturday against a bad team. How will he fair against good teams, heck even great teams that the Gamecocks will see this year? He will be thrown into the fire this week as the Gamecocks will host the number two team in the country, Alabama.

Into The Fire

The Crimson Tide is a lot better than Charleston Southern. The Alabama defense will be able to put pressure on Hilinski, whereas the Bucs struggled to do that. The Alabama secondary will be worlds better than any secondary Hilinski has seen before. This defense is a lot bigger, faster, and stronger.

Gamecock fans were quick to praise Hilinski Saturday after the win, how will they feel this Saturday night if he has a bad game, throws a couple interceptions, and the Gamecocks loose? Just like I don’t think it is fair to completely judge Hilinski by his first start against an inferior opponent, I will also argue that it won’t be fair to judge him if he has a bad performance against Alabama in his second start.

Remember that Ryan Hilinski is a freshman. There will be times when he has bad games. I think we all saw Saturday that there is also the potential there for him to be really good. We also saw the same from Jake Bentley early in his career. The question to me is will Hilinski be able to develop over the next four years where Bentley seemed to stay the same from year one to year four. Was Bentley’s lack of development a Bentley issue or was it a coaching issue? Im not sure I know the answer to that question at this time, but I plan to keep a close on on Hilinski and how he develops going forward.

Undergoing Surgery

Coach Will Muschamp announced on Sunday night that Jake Bentley would undergo surgery on his injured foot and would miss the remainder of the 2019 football season. I believe this does mean that we have seen the last of Jake Bentley as a quarterback at South Carolina. I think that he will enter the transfer portal and will play somewhere else in 2020. The fact that Jake Bentley will not return this season could present a problem for South Carolina down the road.

With Bentley being out, that leaves two quarterbacks on the depth chart for the Gamecocks, Hilinski and Joyner. If something happened to one of those guys South Carolina would have no backup quarterback listed on the depth chart as of right now. It is likely that the Gamecocks would then move Jay Urich, the redshirt sophomore from Wren, back to quarterback from the wide receiver position that he moved to this offseason. I think with depth now being an issue we may see less of Joyner at wideout during certain games. The Gamecocks can’t afford having one of their two quarterback injured playing a different position.

Heavy Favorite

Alabama is a heavy favorite for this Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Crimson Tide last visited Williams-Brice Stadium in 2010 and were riding a nineteen-game winning streak and were ranked number one in the country. Alabama would loose that football game, falling at the hands of Stephen Garcia, Alshon Jeffrey, Marcus Lattimore, and others 35-21. It was a signature win for Steve Spurrier and his staff at South Carolina. I’m not sure if there is coach in the country that could use a signature win more than Will Muschamp, except maybe Jim Harbaugh. It seems like Muschamp has been looking for that big win his whole head coaching career, dating back to his time at Florida. This would be that win. WOULD BE being the key term. Can Hilinski play good enough to keep this game from getting ugly, and can the defense slow Alabama down?

Hilinski leads Gamecocks to 72-10 win over CSU

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

