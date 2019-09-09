Carnegie Corner: Art Contest

Upcoming Events
September 9-14
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Tuesday Storytime | September 10 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Craft and Snack Club | September 10 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library
Saturday Storytime | September 14 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Environmental Art & Music Festival
September 26-28, Downtown Union
Mark your calendars for Union’s first ever Environmental Art and Music Festival
To celebrate, the library is hosting an Art Contest for grades K-12. Send your artwork + submission form to the library by September 13th. Winners will receive a plaque & prize!
Let’s get down to eARTh, Union County!
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVD
The Wolf Of Wall Street
Juvenile DVD
20 Best Friend Tales
20 Fairy Tales
20 Halloween Stories
20 Sing-Along Stories
Brave Heroes, Big Rescues
LMNO Peas And More Fun With Letters
There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly
Where The Wild Things Are
Why Mosquitoes Buzz In People’s Ears
Juvenile Non-Fiction
My First Classical Music Book by Genevieve Helsby
Ada’s Violin by Susan Hood
Can You Hear It? by William Lach
Trombone Shorty by Troy Andrews
Juvenile Fiction
A Dangerous Path by Erin Hunter
The Darkest Hour by Erin Hunter
Juvenile Picture Book
Squeak! Rumble! Whomp! Whomp! Whomp!: A Sonic Adventure by Wynton Marsalis
The Greedy Triangle by Marilyn Burns
This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.