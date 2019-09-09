Carnegie Corner: Art Contest

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is doing its part to help make Union’s first Environmental Art and Music Festival a success. In support of the Festival, which will be held September 26-28 in downtown Union, the library is hosting an Art Contest for grades K-12. Send your artwork and submission form to the library by Wednesday September 13. Winners will receive a plaque and a prize! Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is doing its part to help make Union’s first Environmental Art and Music Festival a success. In support of the Festival, which will be held September 26-28 in downtown Union, the library is hosting an Art Contest for grades K-12. Send your artwork and submission form to the library by Wednesday September 13. Winners will receive a plaque and a prize!

Upcoming Events

September 9-14

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime | September 10 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Craft and Snack Club | September 10 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library

Saturday Storytime | September 14 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Environmental Art & Music Festival

September 26-28, Downtown Union

Mark your calendars for Union’s first ever Environmental Art and Music Festival

To celebrate, the library is hosting an Art Contest for grades K-12. Send your artwork + submission form to the library by September 13th. Winners will receive a plaque & prize!

Let’s get down to eARTh, Union County!

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Juvenile DVD

20 Best Friend Tales

20 Fairy Tales

20 Halloween Stories

20 Sing-Along Stories

Brave Heroes, Big Rescues

LMNO Peas And More Fun With Letters

There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly

Where The Wild Things Are

Why Mosquitoes Buzz In People’s Ears

Juvenile Non-Fiction

My First Classical Music Book by Genevieve Helsby

Ada’s Violin by Susan Hood

Can You Hear It? by William Lach

Trombone Shorty by Troy Andrews

Juvenile Fiction

A Dangerous Path by Erin Hunter

The Darkest Hour by Erin Hunter

Juvenile Picture Book

Squeak! Rumble! Whomp! Whomp! Whomp!: A Sonic Adventure by Wynton Marsalis

The Greedy Triangle by Marilyn Burns

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.