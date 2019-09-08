McMillian McMillian Cheek Cheek Means Means Blocker Blocker

UNION COUNTY — A shooting incident, two incidents involving drug possession, and two incidents of enhanced shoplifting were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office that ended in arrests.

Pointing And Presenting Firearms

A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with allegedly firing a rifle at a family member.

James Marshall McMillian, 89, 1251 Linersville Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Pointing And Presenting Firearms At A Person.

The primary narrative states that on Saturday, August 31, deputies were dispatched to a shooting incident at 1251 Linersville Road, Buffalo. The supporting report states that dispatch informed deputies that an 89-year-old man was shooting at his son and that the son had jumped off his tractor and ran for cover behind a building.

When Cpl. Erwin arrived on the scene, the report states he could see the victim standing behind a barn. Erwin then drove through a field to the victim to provide him with extra cover behind his patrol car. When Erwin asked what was going on, the report states the victim said his father, McMillian, had pulled out a rifle, pointed it at him, and fired two or three shots. The victim said that was when he hit the fuel switch and jumped off the tractor and ran behind the shop for cover.

Erwin then asked where McMillian was and the report states the victim said on the porch of a red outbuilding. When asked if McMillian still had the gun, the report states the victim said he was not sure where the gun went when he ran.

It was this point a woman walked down the driveway that runs between the victim’s home and McMillian’s property. The report states the woman walked up and said she’d seen McMillian point the gun at the victim and shoot multiple times.

The report states that Erwin then got his patrol rifle out of his vehicle and met with Deputy Littlejohn and Sgt. Lancaster in the driveway in front of McMillian’s home. It states Erwin had Littlejohn cover the left side of the house as he and Lancaster went to the right to try and get a visual on McMillian. As they got to the end of the first carport the report states they could see McMillian sitting in rocking chair. Erwin then called his name and the report states McMillian stood up and walk off the port of the building. Erwin then gave McMillian commands to show his hands and the report states he complied.

At this time Erwin and Lancaster walked up to McMillian and asked him where the rifle was at and the report states he told them it was inside the building. As the deputies were talking to him, the report states McMillian was drinking a beer and had a few empty cans on the rail of the porch. When Erwin asked him how many he had drank that day, the report states McMillian said one and that he was drinking his second one now. The report states McMillian said he drank the first beer then he went to shoot his gun and then opened his second beer when deputies walked up.

When deputies asked him what was going on between him and the victim, the report states McMillian said he did not know. When deputies asked him about shooting at the victim, the report states McMillian said he did not. The report states McMillian said he’d walked in his own yard to shoot his rifle. It states McMillian said he was under his carport and fired a few shots into the woods and then turned and shot at his shop’s roof a few times. The report states McMillian said he’d seen the victim jump off the tractor and run behind the shop.

Lancaster then went to speak to the witness and the victim and Investigator Ruby arrived on the scene.

The report states Ruby asked McMillian why he would get his rifle out and shoot it while the victim was bush hogging. It states McMillian said he did not know, but that he shoots all the time practicing. The report states McMillian said he never shot at the victim but if he wanted to he knew he could hit him but he did not want to. When asked why he shooting the shop the report states McMillian said two thirds of it belongs to him and he could if he wanted to.

Ruby then had Erwin take McMillian in the house and check and see if he had taken all the medication like he was directed to by his doctors and the report states it appeared that he had been. It was at that point that Ruby directed Erwin to collect all of McMillian’s guns. Those guns were:

• A loaded Marlin .22 rifle serial #17405563 which was located inside the outbuilding where McMillian was sitting. The report states it was the gun McMillian said he was shooting at the time of the call.

• An unloaded Zephyr .22 revolver serial #53588 which was located in the kitchen of the home beside the microwave.

• A loaded Taurus .38 Special revolver serial #Av76252 which was located beside McMillian’s bed.

• An unloaded Sears and Roebuck .410 shotgun serial #unknown with the markings JM scratched on the bottom which was located behind the den door.

• A loaded Winchester .22 rifle serial #74677 located behind the kitchen door.

The report states all the guns were collected, secured, and photographed as evidence. It states that McMillian was placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail where Erwin signed a warrant for Pointing And Presenting.

Cocaine Base And Methamphetamine

A Union man was arrested and charged at the end of August with allegedly having in his possession a combination of Methamphetamine and Cocaine Base during a traffic stop in late July.

Alphonso Lamont Cheek, 42, 123 Chambers Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Driving Under Suspension and Possession Of Less Than 1 Gram Of Methamphetamine or Cocaine Base 3rd Or Subsequent.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 23, Pfc. Black initiated a traffic stop for failing to maintain lane on a silver 2009 Hyundai, license plate #LDA984, on West Henrietta Street on the side of 622 South Pinckney Street. The report states Black noticed the male driver of the Hyundai switch seats with the female passenger so he called for city unit to respond in order to assist. It states Black asked the driver to step out of the passenger side and identified him as Cheek.

Black advised Cheek that he saw him driving the Hyundai and saw him switch seats with the female in the passenger seat.

The report states Cpl. Hope arrived on the scene and stood by with Cheek while Black went around to speak with the female in the driver’s seat. It states that Hope observed Cheek look away from him while Black walked off and quickly fumbled around in his pocket. The report states Hope observed a small rock-like object wrapped in cellophane drop out of Cheek’s pocket and on to the ground. It states Hope did not address the cellophane initially, but asked Cheek his reason for switching seats. The report states Cheek said his license was suspended for owing child support payments and that he’s recently received a letter of suspension in the mail.

The report states Cheek said his girlfriend had a valid driver’s license but was having some pain in her legs. It states Cheek said he planned on driving only a short distance before getting pulled over by police.

Dispatch ran Cheek’s information and the report states advised officers that his driver’s license was suspended due to loss of points. It states dispatch advised that the suspension was not traffic-related but could be a result of owing child support. The report states Hope advised Cheek that a suspension for child support would not result in his going to jail but that a traffic summons would be issued.

The report states Hope motioned to Black with a flashlight toward the cellophane that Cheek discarded from his pocket. Hope asked Cheek about the object that fell from his pocket wrapped in cellophane and showed him the object on the ground. The report states Cheek picked it up and said that it was just a Viagra pill he’d gotten from a friend.

The report states Hope observed what appeared to be a peach-colored pill wrapped up in cellophane. It states Cheek was detained until officers could have a better look at the substance inside the cellophane. The report states Hope removed the cellophane on the hood of Black’s car revealing an oddly-shaped peach-colored pill that had markings on each side that were hard to make out. It states Cheek said the pill was supposed to be for erectile dysfunction.

The report states Hope looked up several erectile dysfunction medications but they did not match the description of the pill that was in Cheek’s possession. It states Hope was able to make out what appeared to be an imprint of TRUMP with several stars imprinted on the top. It further states the remainder of the imprints on each side of the pill were faded and hard to read with the light available.

The report states Hope determined the pill in question was possibly an illegal substance and found a resource that listed a pill similar to the one in question as containing MDMA. It states Hope and Sgt. Spencer decided to confiscate the pill and have it tested to determine the contents. Hope then advised Cheek that the pill was going to be confiscated but that no charges would be pursued at the present time due to the unknown contents of the pill.

Black then issued Cheek a summons for Driving Under Suspension and a Public Contact/Warning for crossing over the center line. Black then completed a BEST Pack for the pill and dropped it in the Evidence Box at Union Public Safety Headquarters.

The report states that on Wednesday, August 14, Black arrived at Union Public Safety Headquarters and received a Spartanburg County Forensic Analysis Lab for Cheek. It states Black observed that the pill tested positive for .39 gram of Cocaine and Methamphetamine. The report states Black then called the Union County Jail and requested a National Crime Information Center Interstate Identification Index for Cheek. It states Black received the Index via fax a few minutes later and observed that Cheek had been charged and convicted for less than 1 gram of Cocaine or Methamphetamine on three occasions.

As a result, the report states Black would be charging Cheek with Possession Of Less Than 1 Gram Of Methamphetamine or Cocaine Base 3rd Or Subsequent.

Cheek was taken into custody on Thursday, August 29.

Unlawful Possession

A Union man was arrested at the end of August and charged with allegedly having in his possession prescription medication he allegedly stole and tried to sell two weeks earlier.

Everette Rashoid Means, 26, 817 North Church Street, Union, charged Saturday, August 30 is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Possession Of A Prescription Drug Without A Prescription.

The incident report states that on Monday, August 16, Cpl. Allen was dispatched to 215 Gault Avenue for a larceny of medication. Upon arrival, the report states Allen spoke with the complainant/victim who said that her cousin had came to her apartment and that a male she knew as “Shound Means” came with him. The report states the complainant/victim said the male’s real name is Everette Means and that he went in the kitchen where he cousin was at and only stayed a few minutes.

The report states the complainant/victim said she kept all the medications for herself and her family in the kitchen cabinets. It states the complainant/victim said the next day she found some medications were missing. The report states the complainant/victim said she didn’t think much about it until someone told her that Means had the medications and was trying to sell it behind Buddy Corner Store. It states the complainant/victim said the medication — which she said was Cetrizine HCL Syrup — belonged to her son.

The report states the complainant/victim said Means was trying to sell the medication for “Lean.” It states the complainant/victim said her daughter had was told about a video on Snap Chat and had saved it to her phone.

Allen had the complainant/victim bring the phone to Union Public Safety Headquarters to pull the video from the phone. Investigator Parker pulled the video and made a copy for the case. The report states that Allen would sign a warrant for Means for Theft Of Prescription Medication.

Means was taken into custody Friday, August 30.

Shoplifting Enhancement

A Union man already facing three enhanced shoplifting charges in connection with three incidents at a local store is now facing two more such charges in connection with two more incidents that also occurred at that store.

Antonio O’Neal Blocker, 33, 111 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of Shoplifting Enhancement.

The report on the first incident states that on Tuesday, September 3, Cpl. Hope responded to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for a Shoplifting that had already occurred. Hope arrived at the scene and spoke with an Asset Protection Associate who the report states advised the officer that a man identified as Blocker entered the store at approximately 8 a.m. (Saturday, August 24) through the grocery doors and took a cart to the Electronics Department. While in the Electronics Department, the report states Blocker selected Sony XB32 Bluetooth Speakers and one JBL Charge4 Bluetooth Speaker before going to Men’s Sock aisle.

While in the Men’s Sock aisle, the report states Blocker concealed the Bluetooth speakers in a Walmart bag. The report states Blocker then pushed the grocery cart with the merchandise out of the grocery doors passing all points of sale and left the property in an SUV. It states the stolen merchandise was valued at $506.

The report states the Asset Protection Associate said he could identify the subject because he was caught shoplifting on Tuesday, August 27 and was currently in the Union County Jail. It states Blocker was charged with Shoplifting Enhanced due to two or more property crime convictions.

The report on the second incident states that Tuesday, September 3, Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for a Shoplifting that had already occurred. Young spoke with an Asset Protection Associate who the report states said that on Wednesday, August 7, a subject that was identified as Blocker entered through the grocery door around 1:10 p.m., got a cart, went to the Grocery Department and selected three items.

The report states the subject then went to the Electronics Department, selected two JBExtreme Bluetooth Speakers, one Sony XB32 Bluetooth Speaker, one 108OP Smart Projector, and a Blu-Ray Player. It states he then placed the merchandise into the cart and went to the Dog Food Aisle. The report states he placed the Bluetooth Speakers in a Walmart shopping bag and then went to Men’s Apparel for several minutes. It states he then went to the grocery door and exited through it, passing all points of sale without paying for the merchandise which is valued at $1,087.

The report states the Asset Protection Associate was able to identify the subject because there were other cases against Blocker. It states Blocker was charged with Shoplifting. It further states the warrant was signed based on statement and police investigation. The report states the Shoplifting charged was enhanced due to two or more property crime convictions.

Blocker was arrested on Monday, August 26 and charged with three counts of Shoplifting Enhancement and one count of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses. Those charges stem from three incidents at Walmart which occurred on Thursday, March 8, Tuesday, August 20, and Monday, August 26, involving a total of $700 worth of merchandise.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

—Timothy Drew Fowler, 29, 244 T Bishop Road, Jonesville, charged Thursday, August 29 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Jeffery Wayne Richardson, 48, 221 Justice Road, Union, charged Saturday, August 31 with Driving Under The Influence .16 Or Higher First Offense.

— Duston Wayne Gilkison, 28, 161 Kaitlins Way, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, September 3 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Phillip Maurice Lawson, 35, 1208 Linersville Road #6, Union, charged Tuesday, September 3 with Breach Of Peace and Public Disorderly Conduct.

— Madison Brianna Chestnut, 20, 389 Thornridge Road, Union, charged Monday, September 2 with Open Container Of Beer Or Wine.

— Donald Eugene Shetley, 43, 133 Hummingbird Lane, Union, charged Monday, September 2 with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Jackie Green, 62, 211 Gault Avenue, Union, charged Tuesday, September 3 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— A 15-year-old juvenile charged Wednesday, September 4 with being a Runaway.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— A 16-year-old juvenile charged Thursday, August 29 with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 15-year-old juvenile charged Thursday, August 29 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Virginia Patricia Ann Rice, 28, 203 Tillman Street, Union charged Sunday, September 1 with Reckless Driving.

— A 14-year-old juvenile charged Wednesday, September 4 with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 14-year-old juvenile charged Wednesday, September 4 with Disorderly Conduct.

