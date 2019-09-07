Gathered into the family of God

Charles Warner | The Union Times “The Gathering” will be held Sunday-Wednesday at the Union County Stadium. The event is an outreach effort to bring together the people of Union County in the family of God through Jesus Christ. Charles Warner | The Union Times “The Gathering” will be held Sunday-Wednesday at the Union County Stadium. The event is an outreach effort to bring together the people of Union County in the family of God through Jesus Christ.

UNION COUNTY — What is “The Gathering?”

It will take place over four nights at the Union County Stadium beginning this Sunday at 6 p.m. and continue at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

So now you know where it and when it will be, but that still doesn’t answer the question of just what The Gathering is and why it could be “the event that changes your life forever.”

The answer to that question has its origins in the early days of Christianity and a miracle that occurred that changed the lives of thousands in a single day and continues to changes lives to this day. It’s a miracle that the organizers of The Gathering hope to see happen at the Union County Stadium.

“It’s really an evangelistic outreach ministry effort to all of Union County,” Rev. Scott Cannon, Pastor of Jonesville Baptist Church and one of the organizers of The Gathering, said Thursday. “It’s just really an opportunity to share the love of God. He wants all men to come to Him.”

Cannon said that the name of event, The Gathering, comes from Chapter 2 of The Acts Of The Apostles, the fourth book of the New Testament of The Bible.

“It tells of people of different backgrounds and different races that came to one place and the Holy Spirit came down and moved among them,” Cannon said. “They realized they were far away from God.”

The second chapter of Acts tells the story of “the day of Pentecost” when “devout men, out of every nation under heaven” were gathered in Jerusalem were “filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.” Though they were from many different nations and spoke very different languages, the presence of the Holy Spirit enabled them to “hear we every man in our own tongue.”

As miraculous as this was, it was only a prelude to something that was even more important.

What, you might ask, could be more important than people suddenly being able to understand one another in their respective native tongues?

The answer is the message of Jesus Christ as Savior the Apostle Peter delivered in the sermon he preached to the assembled multitude.

“Peter shared with them about Jesus,” Cannon said. “God says that accepting Jesus as Savior and Lord is the only to be rightly related to Him (God).”

That was the message that Peter preached that day and the results of that sermon and the message of the truth of Jesus Christ as Savior were even more miraculous than the multitude understanding all the languages being spoken.

“The Bible records that three thousand accepted Jesus that day and were gathered into God’s family,” Cannon said.

In other words, the Day of Pentecost saw peoples from all nations gathered together in Jerusalem and then, through their acceptance of Jesus as their Lord and Savior following Peter’s sermon, gathered together in the family of God. The organizers of The Gathering have been similarly working to bring together the peoples of Union County involving not only the Baptist churches like Jonesville Baptist but other denominations as well. The effort has also reached across racial lines as the Pacolet River Baptist Association is also helping to sponsor the event.

As happened on the Day of Pentecost, Cannon and his fellow organizers are hoping that The Gathering will see more people come together in the understanding and acceptance of Christ as their Lord and Savior as the only way to be brought into the family of God.

“We are praying that God will have another gathering here in Union County,” Cannon said.

The message of The Gathering will be delivered in sermon by Rev. Brad Goodale and Dr. James Mason and in music by “Serenity” and “Assembled.”

The origin and the goal of ‘The Gathering’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

