Pray to see the value of all people as God does

Charles Warner | The Union Times Almost from the beginning, life is about making choices and the choices we make for the most part determine the kind of life we will lead. For example, those who are born into poverty can choose to remain poor and impoverished or they can decide to commit themselves to improving their situation and build a better lives for them and their loved ones and work to achieve that goal. Another example concerns the issue of substance abuse. We can choose to live sober, productive, law-abiding., and healthy lives or we can sink into alcohol and drugs and become a drain on and menace to society including our loved ones, getting a criminal record in the process while also destroying our health and even losing our lives. There are many choices to be made in life, but ultimately all other choices we make, as important as they may be, pale into insignificance when it comes to our choosing where we will spend eternity. We do that by either choosing to accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior and let Him take control of our lives and live in accordance with His will and, when death takes us from this world, join Him in Heaven, or we can reject Him and, again when death takes us, spend eternity in Hell. Life is filled with many paths to take, but in the end there are only two paths to choose from when it comes to where we will spend eternity. Whatever paths we choose in life those paths will lead us to one of these final two paths so choose wisely because the day will come when you will be on one path or the other and at the end of each of those two paths is a place where, upon arrival, you will be staying forever. Heaven or Hell, it’s your choice.

Read 1 Corinthians 1:26-31

God chose what the world considers low-class and low-life — what is considered to be nothing — to reduce what is considered to be something to nothing.

— 1 Corinthians 1:28 (CEB)

PRAYER: God of all people, help us to look beyond earthly success. Open our eyes to see the value of all people, just as you do. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God exalts those who act with faith.

