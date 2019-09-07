JEMS awarded $3,397 literacy grant

JONESVILLE — Its proximity to the Dollar General Store on Forest Street and the Dollar General Distribution Center on SC 9 and its commitment to student literacy is why Jonesville Elementary/Middle School has been awarded a $3,397 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

In a statement released Thursday (September 5), the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $62,000 for youth literacy grants in South Carolina that work to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year. The press release states that the funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. It states the grants awarded to South Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 7,500 students.

“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s Chief Executive Officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation Board Member. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves.”

Those students who will receive that help include the students of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School which was one of the 19 schools and other organizations in South Carolina to be awarded a grant by the Foundation. The press release states that JEMS will receive $3,397 of the $62,000 in grants awarded by the Foundation in South Carolina.

JEMS Principal Kathy Taylor welcomed the news of the award and thanked Dollar General for its continuing generosity towards her school and its students and staff.

“We are extremely greatful and thrilled to be receiving these funds,” Taylor said Thursday afternoon. “Literacy is a very important part of the educational process. Any resources or funds we can receive to help our students we greatly appreciate.”

Taylor pointed out that this is just the latest example of Dollar General’s generosity towards and support of JEMS. She said that in 2013, Dollar General gave JEMS $40,000, and in 2017 gave the school $10,000. In addition to the grants, Taylor said Dollar General donates school supplies to JEMS throughout the school year.

“Dollar General has been very generous and supportive towards our school,” Taylor said. “We consider them a very valuable community partner.”

$2.8 Million

The press release states that the South Carolina grants are part of more than $2.8 million awarded Thursday morning by the Foundation. It states that recipients of those grants plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam or learn English.

20 Miles

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants each year to organizations located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to further adult, summer, family and youth literacy and education initiatives in the communities that Dollar General calls home. Applications for the 2020 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available on January 2, 2020.

Impact

The press release states that as of Thursday, the Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to improve literacy skills for individuals of all ages. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created in 1993 to honor Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education.

It states that over the past 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has directly impacted more than 11 million individuals’ lives by investing in programs that have helped individuals take their first steps toward learning to read, learning English, or completing their high school equivalency.

About The Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 20-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 15,836 stores in 44 states as of August 2, 2019. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DGLF_jpg.jpg

By the Dollar General Literacy Foundation