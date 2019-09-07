Minor named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Coach Ashley Minor with a gift from the school in honor of her being named the FPES Teacher of the Month for September. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Coach Ashley Minor with a gift from the school in honor of her being named the FPES Teacher of the Month for September.

UNION — Coach Ashley Minor has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s September Teacher of the Month.

This month’s focus trait was work ethic and responsibility. It was said by her colleagues that Coach Minor always goes above and beyond to help the students at FPES. Not only is she a phenomenal PE Coach, but she works behind the scenes organizing events such as Walk to School Day and Field Day to provide opportunities for our students to be physically active. She is also willing to jump in whenever or wherever needed to help in any way possible. She is truly a dedicated TEAM player.

Coach Minor is currently in her third year of teaching and has taught at FPES for all three years. She teaches PE at FPES and is the UCHS Varsity Volleyball Coach. She is a graduate of Newberry College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education. Coach Minor is a member of the South Carolina Coaches Association.

Her hobbies include coaching and spending time with her family; Cindy, mother; Scott, father; and Grace, sister. Coach Minor is a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Coach Minor says, “getting to see ALL of the students at FPES!”

