Goodale addresses Civitans about ‘The Gathering’

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair welcomed Brad Goodale with C4 Ministries, Inc. to this past week’s club meeting. Goodale was guest speaker for the meeting, addressing the Civitans on “The Gathering” which will be held Sunday, September 8-Wednesday, September 11 at the Union County High School Football Stadium. For more about The Gathering see the Front page of today’s edition of The Union Times. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair welcomed Brad Goodale with C4 Ministries, Inc. to this past week’s club meeting. Goodale was guest speaker for the meeting, addressing the Civitans on “The Gathering” which will be held Sunday, September 8-Wednesday, September 11 at the Union County High School Football Stadium. For more about The Gathering see the Front page of today’s edition of The Union Times.

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

Homecoming

Lockhart Free Will Baptist, 126 Eskew Circle, Lockhart, will have its Homecoming on Sunday, September 8 beginning at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Thad Jacobs Jr.

The meal will be served at noon following the service.

All members and former members are invited to attend.

Ivey Annual Reunion

Descendents of Byrd and Ettie Ivey will hold their Annual Family Reunion at Tabernacle Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m.

Please bring a well-filled basket.

Paper goods will be furnished.

“The Gathering”

Will you be a part of “The Gathering,” an event that could change your life forever?

It will be held at the Union County High School Football Stadium on Sunday, September 8 at 6 p.m. and Monday, September 9-Wednesday, September 11 at 7 p.m. each evening.

This will be a unique year in that we will have two speakers, Rev. James Louis Mason and Rev. Brad Goodale. They will each preach two nights, and we will have special music from Serenity and Assembled.

Housing Authority Meeting

The Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Union will meet Monday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m. at 102 Porter Street.

Annual Revival Services

St. Paul Baptist Church invites to you to come and fellowship with us during our “Annual Revival Services” beginning on Sunday, September 8 and running through Wednesday, September 11.

Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., the past of a Mega Church where over 6,000 or more holds membership at the Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia will be our evangelist for the week. Dr. Jackson also in the Chairman of the Morris College Trustee Board, Sumter, SC. Services will begin each evening at 7 p.m.

Our Sunday evening services will be at 6 p.m. and the message will be delivered by Dr. M.A. Glenn, Pastor of the Friendship Baptist, Spartanburg.

Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Homecoming And Revival Service

The Corinth Baptist Church Family invites you to Homecoming and a One-Day Revival Service on Sunday, September 15.

Our guest speaker for Morning Service will be Rev. Terry Norman from Old Pilgrim Baptist Church, Simpsonville.

Morning Worship begins at 10 a.m.

Our second service will begin at 3 p.m.

Our guest speaker will be Dr. Anderson and his congregation from Welfare Baptist Church, Anderson.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Homecoming Services

Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union, is having Homecoming Services Sunday, September 15.

Rev. Gary Farmer will bring the morning message at 11 a.m.

The meal will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Everyone is welcome.

Rev. Ross Wilson is Pastor.

Homecoming And Revival

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will Homecoming and Revival Sunday, September 15-Wednesday, September 18.

Homecoming will be Sunday, September 15, including Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Mr. Chad Ponder.

Lunch will be served following worship in the Family Life Center. Bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Revival will be the following day and times with the following speakers:

• Sunday, September 15 — Mr. Chad Ponder

• Monday, September 16 — Rev. Mike Scales

• Tuesday, September 17 — Rev. David Bauknight

• Wednesday, September 18 — Rev. Tuie Wentz

Revival services begin at 7 p.m. and there will be special music each night.

Everyone is welcome!

Rev. Dustin Mandala, Pastor.

Ladies Night Out

Jonesville Baptist Church will have Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, September 24 at 6 p.m.

Supper will be catered by Midway BBQ.

Speaker will be Stephanie Goodale.

Tickets are $10.

Call the church office at 864-674-5367 for tickets.

September At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of September.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, September 27 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers.

Knitting with Jessica Beginners Level 2 Class — “This course will cover abbreviations and basic pattern reading. Please bring your knitting projects with you. There are no supplies provided with this course. I will also try to answer any questions you have about specific issues you are having with current projects.”

Sunday, September 15 at 1:30-4:30 p.m. $25 member/$30 nonmembers.

Collage Boards with Suzanne Woolf — UCAC is excited to have mixed media artist Suzanne Woolf teaching with us again! In this class students will create a board using several techniques, including stenciling, mono-printing, stamping and painting. They will use ephemera to create a story collage. Supplies will be provided for you along with a mini ephemera kit to spark your creativity!

Saturday, October 19 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. $40 members/$45 nonmembers.

Halloween Camp — It’s time for camp again! Students 5K-5th are welcome to join us for a day of Halloween fun! We will create Spider Soap, Monster Door Hangers, 3D paintings, have special snacks and more!

Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $20 members/$25 nonmembers

SPACE IS LIMITED!

Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2019 Art Exhibition held at USC-Union Main Campus Thursday, September 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Reception will follow awards.

Artisans Sought For Festival

The Piedmont Physic Garden and its partners USC-Union, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council, Union County Chamber of Commerce, and Union County Historical Society are looking for artisans for the Vendor Village for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 in historic downtown Union.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate and encourage awareness and conservation of the vast forest land, rivers, rolling pastures, rich red clay and natural resources that makes Union County a great place to live and work.

During the festival, Main Street and surrounding areas will be the venue for the Vendor Village of artists, craftsmen and others who create products from natural resources, an art competition and reception, food vendors and an outdoor concert. Activities will take place on and around Main Street and retailers will be encouraged to host specials, decorate their windows and promote their businesses.

For more information about the festival and/or being a Vendor Village artisan, call the Piedmont Physic Garden at 864-427-2556 for more details or go to www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/union-eamf to download the vendor application.

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

