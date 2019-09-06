UNION COUNTY — If you had up to $1.5 million a year to spend for seven years on your community what would you spend it on?

Would you spend it to have the roads repaved? To have the sidewalks repaired? New 911 communications equipment? To have old water and sewer lines replaced with new ones? On fire stations and firefighting equipment? On a senior citizens center? On an activities center for the youth?

Sounds like some really good possibilities, don’t they?

Of course, to do all those things and other projects that could benefit the community you need money, you need that $1.5 million a year for seven years.

You’re no doubt wondering where that $1.5 million a year is going to come from and why it would be for seven years.

Well, it would come from you, the taxpayer, if, that is, you voted to approve Union County levying a 1-cent “Capital Projects Sales Tax” which would remain on the books for seven years and is projected to generate up to $1.5 million a year in revenue.

As for what that revenue would be spent on, well, that would also be up to you, because you would also be voting on what projects it could be spent on and it could be spent only on what you approved it being spent on.

That’s how it would be for the next seven years, at the end of which you would again go to the polls and decide whether or not to allow the tax to be levied again and on what it could be spent.

Yes, you the voter, not the government, would be the one to decide whether a 1-cent Capital Projects Sales Tax would be levied and what it could be spent on.

Imagine that, the people who would have to pay the tax would be the ones to decide whether or not they’d have to, and, if they approve it, how the revenue it generated would be spent.

Now that would be taxation with representation with you as your own representative.

The people of Union County could see get to be their own representatives on this issue as Union County Council, in an August 29 special meeting, voted to approve first reading of an ordinance for the appointment of a commission to get the question of a 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax on the 2020 ballot.

“This was an initiative that was looked at years ago but never got as far as the ballot,” Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said Thursday. “Basically, you appoint a commission which will include representatives from the incorporated municipalities and the unincorporated areas of the county. They would be responsible for going around the county and getting input from the public on what projects they think should be included on the ballot. The commission would use that information to make a list of projects that would be part of the ballot along with the Capital Projects Sales Tax itself.”

Hart said that voters in 23 other counties in South Carolina have approved the levying of a Capital Projects Sales Tax in their counties including Newberry, Chester, Spartanburg, and York. He said that to his knowledge all the counties that have had the Capital Projects Sales Tax approved have continued to re-approve it every seven years.

The Capital Projects Sales Tax levy is only for seven years, and Hart said that during that time the revenue generated by it can only be used for the projects approved by the voters. At the end of seven years, Hart said voters must again go to the polls to approve a new levy and new projects which the revenue can be spent on over the next seven years.

As for what that revenue can be spent on, Hart said it can be used to fund the repaving of roads, repairing bridges, water and sewer projects, recreational facilities, fire stations, emergency communications equipment, and similar public projects. He said the other counties that have approved the Capital Projects Sales Tax have used it for projects like those and others that serve the public good.

In Union County, Hart said early estimates project the Capital Projects Sales Tax could generate between $1.2 million and $1.5 million a year. As for how many projects that could finance, Hart said that would depend on the projects approved by the voters.

Hart said the fact that the public can decide whether or not the tax would be levied and, if approved, what the revenue it generates would be used for, are among the benefits of the Capital Projects Sales Tax.

“The voters have to approve the projects,” Hart said. “It’s not just about approving the one-cent tax, it is also about approving projects. The voters have a say about what the money will be used for and that it will be used for the purpose intended.”

Another benefit is that people from outside Union County will be helping pay the tax.

“With the Capital Projects Sales Tax in Spartanburg, people from Union County who shop there help pay it and help pay for projects there,” Hart said. “The Capital Projects Sales Tax in Union County means that people from Spartanburg and other counties who spend money here will be helping pay for it and helping pay for the projects here. Anytime we can leverage revenue from outside the county it’s good.”

Council will hold second reading of the ordinance establishing the commission at its September meeting on Tuesday, September 10 which will be held at the Carlisle Town Hall. Third and final reading will be held at council’s October meeting and this will be followed by the appointment of the commission.

Voters to decide on tax and how it is spent

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

