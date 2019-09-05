Little Belles and Beaus presented

Photo courtesy of The Ladies Of Iris Ronald Lynn Green, III, was one of seven children who participated in the Ladies of Iris 2019 Little Belles and Beaus Program at Main Street Junction. The program is a fundraising event for the Ladies of Iris which uses the funds raised to help provide scholarships to local and area high school seniors. Ronald was named Little Iris Beau 2019.

UNION — The Ladies of Iris, established in 1989, held its 3rd Annual Little Belles and Beaus Program at the Main Street Junction in Union. This program is part of the group’s yearly Scholarship fundraising effort. The group sponsored seven participants from age 0 months to 6 years of age. This years’ participants are as follows:

• Amaria Giselle Hill, daughter of Alisha Hill.

• Grace Kathlene Whitney, daughter of Albert and Anya Whitney

• Karter Reece Dawkins, son of Kia Rodgers and Tishawn Dawkins

• Ronald Lynn Green, III, son of Ronald and Tiara Green

• Liam Wright, son of Bianca and Lawrence Wright

• Brayden Prince Hopper, son of Bridget and Delton Hopper

• Mari’ya Lindayah Harris, daughter of Brandy Lyles and Marcus Harris

Master Ronald Lynn Green, III, was named Little Iris Beau 2019.

The organization would like to thank their parents and grandparents for allowing their children to participate. Because of this program and other projects, we are able to continue to award scholarships to high school seniors from our local communities and surrounding counties.

Photo courtesy of The Ladies Of Iris Amaria Giselle Hill was one of seven children who participated in the Ladies of Iris 2019 Little Belles and Beaus Program at Main Street Junction. The program is a fundraising event for the Ladies of Iris which uses the funds raised to help provide scholarships to local and area high school seniors.

Photo courtesy of The Ladies Of Iris Brayden Prince Hopper was one of seven children who participated in the Ladies of Iris 2019 Little Belles and Beaus Program at Main Street Junction. The program is a fundraising event for the Ladies of Iris which uses the funds raised to help provide scholarships to local and area high school seniors.

Photo courtesy of The Ladies Of Iris Karter Reece Dawkins was one of seven children who participated in the Ladies of Iris 2019 Little Belles and Beaus Program at Main Street Junction. The program is a fundraising event for the Ladies of Iris which uses the funds raised to help provide scholarships to local and area high school seniors.

Photo courtesy of The Ladies Of Iris Liam Wright was one of seven children who participated in the Ladies of Iris 2019 Little Belles and Beaus Program at Main Street Junction. The program is a fundraising event for the Ladies of Iris which uses the funds raised to help provide scholarships to local and area high school seniors.

Photo courtesy of The Ladies Of Iris Amaria Giselle Hill was one of seven children who participated in the Ladies of Iris 2019 Little Belles and Beaus Program at Main Street Junction. The program is a fundraising event for the Ladies of Iris which uses the funds raised to help provide scholarships to local and area high school seniors.

Photo courtesy of The Ladies Of Iris Grace Grace Kathlene Whitney was one of seven children who participated in the Ladies of Iris 2019 Little Belles and Beaus Program at Main Street Junction. The program is a fundraising event for the Ladies of Iris which uses the funds raised to help provide scholarships to local and area high school seniors.

