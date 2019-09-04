Pray for God to guard us against evil

Charles Warner | The Union Times Remember “show and tell” in school? Those days when as children you and your fellow students brought things to class to show each other and the teacher and to tell about. Life is kind of like that when you get right down to it, especially for Christians and those who call themselves Christians. Every day is show and tell because by our actions and words in how we treat others and how we behave we are showing and telling those around us the great truth about ourselves. We are showing and telling others either that God is the center of our lives and we strive each day to serve Him in ways that help them see that He is real and He can change people for the better if they will let Him or that God is not the center of our lives and that our faith is no more than lip service, something we wear on our sleeve and not in our heart and soul. Show and tell is every day and what we show and tell about ourselves as Christians lets those around us know whether we are the real thing or just putting on a show on Sunday, if then. Furthermore, what we show and tell about ourselves and our relationship can have a tremendous influence on whether or not those around us let God into their lives or they do not, a decision that can have eternal consequences for them and us as He will call us to account for what we showed and told others.

Read Romans 7:14-25

Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord!

— Romans 7:25 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to guard our hearts from evil. Thank you for delivering us through Jesus Christ, who helps us in our daily battles. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Although sin abounds, God’s mercy overcomes.

