Renewing the ‘Highway 18 Rivalry’

UNION COUNTY — Union County fell to 0-2 on the year after a 40-21 loss to AC Flora on Friday Night.

Flora jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the contest and Union County was able to battle back and tie the game at 14. The Jackets would be able to keep it close for a while but the 4A Falcons were able to pull away late to secure the win.

Union County finished the game with 160 yards rushing and 287 yards through the air. The Yellow Jacket defense gave up 120 yards through the air and a backbreaking 368 yards on the ground. The Jackets offense also turned the ball over twice via fumbles.

Highway 18 Rivalry

This week the Jackets will go on the road to face the Gaffney Indians to renew the Highway 18 Rivalry at “The New” Reservation.” The Indians are 1-0 on the season after knocking off Greenwood last week 41-6.

The Indians are as good as always. This year they are led by a really good returning quarterback, Undre Lindsay. Lindsay was one of the best football players that I had the opportunity to see last year at the high school level. Last week he went 12 for 21 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The Indians also have a good running back in Kelvin “Peanut” Kirby who last week rushed for 108 yards in the win over Greenwood.

The Gaffney defense will also be a force to be reckoned with, as always. The Indians are fast all the way around on the defense side of the football. Expect the Indians defensive line to be really good. If you remember Gaffney teams from the past the defensive lines were always the biggest defensive lines you would see probably all year. This year they are still big, but not as big as usual. However, they are an extremely athletic group and very fast.

This game will be a tough challenge for the Yellow Jackets. My thoughts are they will try to establish the run and keep the football away from a very talented Gaffney offense. The Indians can score quickly when they have the football. Lindsay can get it done on the ground and through the air although his ground game seems to be better. Between Lindsay and Kirby the Gaffney rushing attack can be scary and the Jackets will have to buckle down and stop the run. If you allow Gaffney to run the ball like Flora did, it will be a long night. It’s an old cliche around the football wold that, “sometimes the best defense is a good offense.” It is hard for a good offense to score if they cannot get on the football field. So ground it out and play keep away.

First Home Game

The Jackets will open the home portion of their schedule next Friday night (September 13) as they host Broome at Union County Stadium.

Yellow Jackets fall to AC Flora 40-21

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

