Wolverines take down Red Devils

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Whitmire Wolverines had their first win of the season during their first home game against the Great Falls Red Devils with a final score of 37-29. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Whitmire Wolverines had their first win of the season during their first home game against the Great Falls Red Devils with a final score of 37-29.

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines claimed their first win of the season against the Great Falls Red Devils with a final score of 37-29 on Friday.

The Red Devils were first on the board in the first quarter. The Wolverines got on the board shortly after thanks to a touchdown from Nathaniel Stanley, and a kick from Gavin Waltenbaugh. The first quarter ended with a 7-7 tie.

In the second quarter, the Red Devils earned a safety after being tackled behind the line. It looked like the half would end with the Red Devils leading, but the Wolverines scored with 24 seconds left in the half, thanks to a touchdown from Jaquan Tindell-White, and a successful PAT from Stanley.

The first half ended 15-9, in favor of the Wolverines.

Tindell-White once again scored a touchdown in the third quarter, and Logan Ricks gave the team a successful two-point conversion. Ricks gave the team another touchdown, and Hunter Alexander gave the team another successful two-point conversion. Leading to a score of 31-9.

However, the Red Devils would come back two more times, and the third quarter ended 31-21 — still in favor of the Wolverines.

The Wolverines were able to get another touchdown in the fourth thanks to Chandler Crumley. However, the Red Devils were also able to get another touchdown.

The Wolverines were able to prevent the Red Devils from scoring again, and the final score of the night was 37-29.

The Wolverines will return to their field Friday when they face off against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Whitmire Wolverines had their first win of the season during their first home game against the Great Falls Red Devils with a final score of 37-29. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0950.jpg Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Whitmire Wolverines had their first win of the season during their first home game against the Great Falls Red Devils with a final score of 37-29.

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.