Get prepared for a long season

Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Jake Bentley goes back to pass during this past weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Jake Bentley goes back to pass during this past weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart After this past weekend’s game between the Gamecocks and the Tar Heels, former Union County Yellow Jacket teammates Roscoe Johnson and Shi Smith met near midfield and exchanged gloves and posed for pictures. The Gamecocks fell to the Tar Heels 24-20 in the season opener. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart After this past weekend’s game between the Gamecocks and the Tar Heels, former Union County Yellow Jacket teammates Roscoe Johnson and Shi Smith met near midfield and exchanged gloves and posed for pictures. The Gamecocks fell to the Tar Heels 24-20 in the season opener. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith receives the kick-off in last weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith receives the kick-off in last weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday.

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Gamecocks fell in the 2019 season opener to North Carolina 24-20 in Charlotte over the weekend. Despite leading by as much as 20-9 in the fourth quarter the Gamecocks were unable to hold on and secure the win to move to 0-1 on the season.

The offense had several opportunities to put the game away while leading but were unable to score or pick up first downs in key situations, resulting in punts that lead to consecutive 95-plus yard drives for the Tarheels. At times the offense resembled the Gamecock offense of two years ago under former offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. Roper, who was fired following the 2017 season, came under fire for his offensive play calling being very unimaginative and unable to produce scores. This offense looked eerily similar. Lack of creativity in an offense can get you beat. North Carolina went into the locker room at halftime and adjusted to what South Carolina was doing offensively and the Gamecocks never tried to change it up. Runs up the middle and short passes seemed to be all South Carolina could find in their playbook.

Senior quarterback Jake Bentley was 16 for 30 passing for 142 yards one touchdown and two interceptions. It was rare on Saturday that Bentley was allowed to throw the ball more than a few yards down field. Was that because of a lack of confidence in the senior’s ability to make those throws? On Monday it was revealed that Bentley had injured his foot either at the end of the game on Saturday or possibly after the game, and that he will more than likely miss substantial playing time. Highly touted freshman Ryan Hilinski will get the start this coming Saturday for the Gamecocks vs Charleston Southern in Columbia. My initial gut instinct is that Jake Bentley’s playing days at South Carolina are over, and he will sit out the remainder of the year and then enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Gamecocks newest running back, Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster, had thirteen carries for seventy-two yards and a touchdown. The majority of those carries and yards came in the first half of the game as he was seldom used in the second half. Feaster also caught two passes for eleven yards.

Shi Smith was the leading receiver for the Gamecocks on Saturday, catching five passes for fifty-five yards. Smith also returned kicks for the Gamecocks, returning 3 kicks for a total of 100 yards, and nearly broke one for a touchdown. Bryan Edwards, who was supposed to be the guy to step up and take the spot as the go-to receiver for the Gamecocks had one catch for seven yards.

Can the Gamecocks shake off this loss?

Charleston Southern

This week, South Carolina will host Charleston Southern in the home opener at Williams Brice Stadium. This should provide the Gamecocks with an opportunity to get back on the winning side of things before they host number two Alabama on September 14.

As mentioned earlier, Ryan Hilinski will get the start under center for the Gamecocks. Will the change at quarterback make a huge difference for SC? Fans don’t need to get a false sense of security if Hilinski plays well on Saturday against the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern is a team that South Carolina should beat convincingly. However, the Gamecock offensive line has to play better. Hilinski is a true freshman and it may take a while for the game to slow down for him. Coaches will have to get more creative in the run game to open up the pass, and will have to give Hilinski opportunities to throw the ball down field instead of handcuffing him for most of the game.

This South Carolina team has a long way to go, and I don’t believe you will be able to fix it with one player. Did Bentley have some bad games? Yes he did. Did he play well at times? Yes. Gamecock fans should be thankful for Jake Bentley because without him the last few seasons could have been much worse. Remember the year before he came? 3-9 with a loss to the Citadel.

I for one wish Jake Bentley well, whatever the future holds for him. I hate to see anyone get injured. Fortunately with the new red shirt rules this doesn’t have to be the end for Bentley, however as stated earlier I think his time at South Carolina is done. It will be up to Hilinski and Joyner this year, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see both take some snaps at the quarterback position.

The Gamecocks were by no means a championship contender entering this season, but this loss is big. It will now be a fight and will possibly take an upset or two for them to get to six wins and qualify for a bowl game. Gamecock fans need to buckle up and prepare for a long season.

Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Jake Bentley goes back to pass during this past weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0612.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Jake Bentley goes back to pass during this past weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart After this past weekend’s game between the Gamecocks and the Tar Heels, former Union County Yellow Jacket teammates Roscoe Johnson and Shi Smith met near midfield and exchanged gloves and posed for pictures. The Gamecocks fell to the Tar Heels 24-20 in the season opener. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0849.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart After this past weekend’s game between the Gamecocks and the Tar Heels, former Union County Yellow Jacket teammates Roscoe Johnson and Shi Smith met near midfield and exchanged gloves and posed for pictures. The Gamecocks fell to the Tar Heels 24-20 in the season opener. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith receives the kick-off in last weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0579.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith receives the kick-off in last weekend’s game against North Carolina. The Gamecocks fell 24-20 in the season opener against the Tar Heels. Carolina will take on Charleston Southern this Friday.

Gamecocks fall to Tar Heels 24-20

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]