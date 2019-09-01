Carnegie Corner: Job recruitment

Upcoming Events
September 2-7
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Monday
Library is CLOSED for Labor Day
Tuesday Storytime | September 3 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Little Makers Time | September 5 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Stay tuned for more information about our fall programs!
Environmental Art & Music Festival
September 26-28, Downtown Union
Mark your calendars for Union’s first ever Environmental Art and Music Festival
To celebrate, the library is hosting an Art Contest for grades K-12. Send your artwork + submission form to the library by September 13th. Winners will receive a plaque & prize!
Let’s get down to eARTh, Union County!
Job Searching?
RL Enterprise is hosting a Recruitment Event at the Library from 10 AM-Noon on September 4!
Make an appointment to create or update your resume with SC Works. Appointments are available on September 3, 10, and 17!
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVD
A Dog’s Journey
Avengers: Endgame
Long Shot
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
Rocketman
The Curse Of La Llorona
The Hustle
The Intruder
The Public
The Sun Is Also A Star
Titanic
Adult Fiction
At The Wolf’s Table: A Novel by Rosella Postorino
Hood Misfits, Volumes 1-4 by Brick
One Good Deed by David Baldacci
Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow by Tilly Bagshawe
The Chain by Adrian McKinty
The Confessions Of Frannie Langton: A Novel by Sara Collins
The Daughter’s Tale: A Novel by Armando Lucas Correa
The Girl In The Glass Box: A Jack Swyteck Novel by James Grippando
The Long Flight Home by Alan Hlad
The Lost Traveller: A County Cork Mystery by Sheila Connolly
The Medallion by Cathy Gohlke
The Secret Orphan by Glynis Peters
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren
Adult Non-Fiction
The Family Next Door: The Heartbreaking Imprisonment Of The Thirteen Turpin Siblings And Their Extraordinary Rescue by John Glatt
Three Women by Lisa Taddeo
Tattoofinder.com’s Tattoo-Pedia
Juvenile Fiction
The Hobbit, Or, There And Back Again by J. R. R. Tolkien
Juvenile Picture Book
Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can’t Go To School! by Christina Geist
Pete The Cat; The Petes Go Marching by James Dean
The Pigeon Has To Go To School! by Mo Willems