Carnegie Corner: Job recruitment

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library isn't just a place to check out and read books, it is also heavily involved in the community in a number of ways, both helping to promote and/or helping host events that can provide a wide variety of benefits to the people of Union County. Those events include "Little Makers Time" at the library, the upcoming Environmental Art & Music Festival, and a job recruitment event by RL Enterprise. The library is also continuing its "Tuesday Storytime" for children ages 0-4 and has also added to its collection of Adult DVDs, Adult Fiction, Adult Non-Fiction, Juvenile Fiction, and Juvenile Picture Books.

Upcoming Events

September 2-7

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Monday

Library is CLOSED for Labor Day

Tuesday Storytime | September 3 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Little Makers Time | September 5 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Stay tuned for more information about our fall programs!

Environmental Art & Music Festival

September 26-28, Downtown Union

Mark your calendars for Union’s first ever Environmental Art and Music Festival

To celebrate, the library is hosting an Art Contest for grades K-12. Send your artwork + submission form to the library by September 13th. Winners will receive a plaque & prize!

Let’s get down to eARTh, Union County!

Job Searching?

RL Enterprise is hosting a Recruitment Event at the Library from 10 AM-Noon on September 4!

Make an appointment to create or update your resume with SC Works. Appointments are available on September 3, 10, and 17!

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

A Dog’s Journey

Avengers: Endgame

Long Shot

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Rocketman

The Curse Of La Llorona

The Hustle

The Intruder

The Public

The Sun Is Also A Star

Titanic

Adult Fiction

At The Wolf’s Table: A Novel by Rosella Postorino

Hood Misfits, Volumes 1-4 by Brick

One Good Deed by David Baldacci

Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow by Tilly Bagshawe

The Chain by Adrian McKinty

The Confessions Of Frannie Langton: A Novel by Sara Collins

The Daughter’s Tale: A Novel by Armando Lucas Correa

The Girl In The Glass Box: A Jack Swyteck Novel by James Grippando

The Long Flight Home by Alan Hlad

The Lost Traveller: A County Cork Mystery by Sheila Connolly

The Medallion by Cathy Gohlke

The Secret Orphan by Glynis Peters

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

Adult Non-Fiction

The Family Next Door: The Heartbreaking Imprisonment Of The Thirteen Turpin Siblings And Their Extraordinary Rescue by John Glatt

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

Tattoofinder.com’s Tattoo-Pedia

Juvenile Fiction

The Hobbit, Or, There And Back Again by J. R. R. Tolkien

Juvenile Picture Book

Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can’t Go To School! by Christina Geist

Pete The Cat; The Petes Go Marching by James Dean

The Pigeon Has To Go To School! by Mo Willems