County to market Lockhart Schools

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Schools was closed by the Union County School District in June 2018 and has sat unused since then. The property may soon get a new lease on life as the district is entering into an agreement with Union County to allow the county to market the school. The goal of the effort will be to recruit a business to purchase the property and set up operations there to the benefit of the Lockhart Community. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Schools was closed by the Union County School District in June 2018 and has sat unused since then. The property may soon get a new lease on life as the district is entering into an agreement with Union County to allow the county to market the school. The goal of the effort will be to recruit a business to purchase the property and set up operations there to the benefit of the Lockhart Community.

UNION COUNTY — Are you the owner of a business looking for a large, well-maintained former school building in a small town to set up operations in?

If you are then Union County would like to make your acquaintance because it will soon be marketing the former Lockhart Schools building in the Town of Lockhart.

Union County Supervisor Frank Hart met with the Union County Board of School Trustees this past Monday to discuss the county entering in to an agreement with the Union County School District to market the property.

“What we’re looking at doing is the district giving the county an option on the property,” Hart said during an interview Thursday morning. “Once we have the option agreement with the school district the county will more forward with recruiting a business to purchase the property.”

Hart said the board approved the district entering into the agreement to allow the county to market the school. He said the purpose of recruiting a business to purchase and locate in the building is to benefit the Lockhart Community.

“I think the county and the school district want to make sure the building becomes an asset to the community as opposed to a liability,” Hart said.

As for when the county will begin marketing the property, Hart said that the county and the school district are “in the process of hammering out the final language of the agreement this week. I hope to start marketing the building in September.”

Located at 212 Lockhart Drive, Lockhart, Lockhart Schools was closed by the Union County School District in June 2018. The school building is 54,400 square feet and sits on approximately 15 acres of land.

Personnel Report

In other business, a divided board voted 6-3 on two matters related to the Personnel Report presented by Personnel Director Jeff Stribble.

In the first vote, the board approved the appointments of the following individuals to the following positions:

• Melissa Brown as Human Resources Secretary at the Union County School District Main Office.

• Diane Hitchcock as an Elementary School Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School.

In the second vote, the board chose not to fill the Office of Assistant Principal at Union County High School and to instead eliminate the position.

Trustees Frank M. Hart, Manning Jeter, and Betty Jo McMorris voted no both times.

Overnight Field Trip Requests

The board voted unanimously to approve the following field trip requests presented by Stribble:

• The Union County High School Band’s trip to Walt Disney World March 19-22, 2020.

• The Union County High School Drama Club’s trip to New York City April 4-7, 2020.

Statement

The board voted 8-1 with Jeter opposed to have Chairman Dr. Wanda All read the following statement:

“Recently there was an article in The Union County News the use of town hall meetings by Board members. The Board would like to make clear that it does not object to Michael Cohen or any Board member utilizing town hall meetings. The Board was concerned with the legal restraints imposed by the Freedom of Information Act in conjunction with the town hall meeting and whether discussions of town hall meetings could change the manner in which concerns are brought to the attention of the District. Each citizen has the opportunity to press ideas and concerns to the District, and town hall meetings are one way to allow citizens such opportunity; however, town hall meetings do not replace School Board meetings and attendance of town hall meetings is not required to have matters addressed by the District.“

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Schools was closed by the Union County School District in June 2018 and has sat unused since then. The property may soon get a new lease on life as the district is entering into an agreement with Union County to allow the county to market the school. The goal of the effort will be to recruit a business to purchase the property and set up operations there to the benefit of the Lockhart Community. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Lockhart-Schools.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Schools was closed by the Union County School District in June 2018 and has sat unused since then. The property may soon get a new lease on life as the district is entering into an agreement with Union County to allow the county to market the school. The goal of the effort will be to recruit a business to purchase the property and set up operations there to the benefit of the Lockhart Community.

Hopes to find business to purchase building

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.