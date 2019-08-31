Pray to remain in God for abundant life

Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the most powerful lessons to be learned from The Old Testament of The Bible is that God is faithful even when those He is faithful to are not faithful to Him. The Old Testament is largely the story of God’s Chosen people, the descendents of Father Abraham. He raised them up to be His special nation among the nations of the Earth, His special people among the peoples of humanity, and a light amid the spiritual darkness that the world has dwelled in since the fall from grace of Adam and Eve. So special are God’s chosen people that it was from among their numbers that God selected the men who, under His divine guidance and inspiration, would write most of the books of The Bible, His Holy Word. So special were they that God’s Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, was born unto them. Pretty impressive, huh? Unfortunately, all too often, especially in The Old Testament, God’s Chosen People were unfaithful to God as a nation, despite all that He had done for them. Even though God time and again demonstrated His power over all things and used it to deliver them from their enemies, His Chosen People still turned their backs on Him to worship false and outright demonic deities like Baal. Yet through it all, God remained faithful to His wayward children, ultimately rescuing them from the disasters their faithlessness had brought down on them after they had suffered the consequences, repented of their sins, and prayed for His mercy. The Old Testament tell this story of God’s faithfulness and His Chosen People’s faithlessness time and again and it is a lesson we should take to heart and learn from and, this is especially important, learn the right lesson from. That lesson for us, as individuals and as a nation, is that God is faithful to us and therefore we should be faithful to Him and He will bless us, but if we are not then He will punish us by letting us suffer the consequences of our faithlessness. If, however, we are faithful to Him, God will be faithful to us and, as it shows in The Bible, will bestow upon us both earthly blessings and, through His Son, heavenly blessings.

Read John 15:1-8

Jesus said, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit he prunes so that it will be even more fruitful.”

— John 15:1-2 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to remain in you so that we may have abundant life. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What habit or attitudes will I ask God to prune from my life?

Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the most powerful lessons to be learned from The Old Testament of The Bible is that God is faithful even when those He is faithful to are not faithful to Him. The Old Testament is largely the story of God’s Chosen people, the descendents of Father Abraham. He raised them up to be His special nation among the nations of the Earth, His special people among the peoples of humanity, and a light amid the spiritual darkness that the world has dwelled in since the fall from grace of Adam and Eve. So special are God’s chosen people that it was from among their numbers that God selected the men who, under His divine guidance and inspiration, would write most of the books of The Bible, His Holy Word. So special were they that God’s Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, was born unto them. Pretty impressive, huh? Unfortunately, all too often, especially in The Old Testament, God’s Chosen People were unfaithful to God as a nation, despite all that He had done for them. Even though God time and again demonstrated His power over all things and used it to deliver them from their enemies, His Chosen People still turned their backs on Him to worship false and outright demonic deities like Baal. Yet through it all, God remained faithful to His wayward children, ultimately rescuing them from the disasters their faithlessness had brought down on them after they had suffered the consequences, repented of their sins, and prayed for His mercy. The Old Testament tell this story of God’s faithfulness and His Chosen People’s faithlessness time and again and it is a lesson we should take to heart and learn from and, this is especially important, learn the right lesson from. That lesson for us, as individuals and as a nation, is that God is faithful to us and therefore we should be faithful to Him and He will bless us, but if we are not then He will punish us by letting us suffer the consequences of our faithlessness. If, however, we are faithful to Him, God will be faithful to us and, as it shows in The Bible, will bestow upon us both earthly blessings and, through His Son, heavenly blessings.