Image courtesy of New-York Historical Society Dred Scott was an enslaved African-American who in 1846 went to court to secure his freedom and that of his wife and their two daughters. Scott’s suit was rejected by the US Supreme Court which ruled in 1857 that African-Americans were not citizens of the United States of America. The decision, one of the most universally reviled in the history of the court, is believed to have helped set the stage for the Civil War which broke out four years later. This portrait of Scott, painted by an unknown artist after 1857, is part of the “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow“ exhibit at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site which begins Saturday, August 31 and runs until Thursday, November 28. Image courtesy of New-York Historical Society Dred Scott was an enslaved African-American who in 1846 went to court to secure his freedom and that of his wife and their two daughters. UNION — The difficult yet inspiring story of the African-American struggle for equality will be told through a special pop-up exhibit in the historic brick kitchen at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site this fall. “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow“ opens on August 31 (Saturday) and will be on display at Rose Hill until November 28, 2019.

The exhibit explores the first 50 years after emancipation, highlighting the central role that African Americans played in advocating for their rights. It also examines the depth and breadth of white opposition to black advancement.

Admission to the exhibit is FREE and open to the public daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Lesson plans are available for educational groups and can be requested by contacting park staff at [email protected] or 864-427-5966.

Developed by the New-York Historical Society with lead support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the full exhibit opened in New York on the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment’s ratification. Pop-up versions were made available to other organizations and institutions.

The pop-up exhibit at Rose Hill is sponsored by South Carolina Humanities, a not-for-profit organization; inspiring, engaging and enriching South Carolinians with programs on literature, history, culture and heritage.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Road, 8 miles south of Union, SC.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a division of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreational development.

Special pop-up exhibit at Rose Hill Plantation

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.