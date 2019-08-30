An evening of free racing fun

Image courtesy of the Union County Dragway The Union County Dragway will hold an “Open House Showcase Invitational” this Saturday (August 31) beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the event will give the public the opportunity to enjoy a preview of the racing action the Dragway will be offering this season. Image courtesy of the Union County Dragway The Union County Dragway will hold an “Open House Showcase Invitational” this Saturday (August 31) beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the event will give the public the opportunity to enjoy a preview of the racing action the Dragway will be offering this season.

SANTUC — If you are a fan of racing and would like to enjoy an evening of free family-friendly fun that will give you a preview of local racing this season then you’ll want to be at the Union County Dragway this Saturday (August 31).

The Union County Dragway is hosting an “Open House Showcase Invitational,” a free admission event that will be “a special exhibition” of what the Dragway has to offer this season.

Described as “family friendly,” the event will feature the following:

• Special Invitational 32 car field bracket (1 time trial no buyback)

• Street/sportsman bracket

• Index match race

• 4 second match race

• No time Heads up grudge

• Surprise appearances

• Giveaways to the crowd

• Best burgers in the South

The event will feature the following racers in the following categories:

• Top Sportsman

Rich Adkins (small block Lenco) vs. Chad Christy (Big inch powerglide)

• Racer X

Kirk Thompson (small block Ford) vs. Jim Tench (small block Chevy)

• 7.000 Index

Glenn McConnell (Chevy II) vs. David Clark (Ford Maverick)

There will also be a few surprises.

(While the racers are registered to run, there may be changes due to breakage or scheduling conflicts.)

In addition, the event will also feature music by “Quest.”

This is the schedule for the Open House:

• 5 p.m. — Gates open

• 6 p.m. — Time trials

• 7 p.m. — Eliminations

• 9:30 p.m. — Quest

• Midnight — Track quiet

There is no charge at the gate and everyone gets in for free; overnight camping is allowed; and coolers are welcome.

So if you like racing and want to spend an evening havimg some free family-friendly fun watching racers and their cars take to the track then come out to the Union County Dragway and enjoy a great start to what will no doubt be a great season of local racing action.

Image courtesy of the Union County Dragway The Union County Dragway will hold an “Open House Showcase Invitational” this Saturday (August 31) beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the event will give the public the opportunity to enjoy a preview of the racing action the Dragway will be offering this season. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Open-House-for-Dragway.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Dragway The Union County Dragway will hold an “Open House Showcase Invitational” this Saturday (August 31) beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the event will give the public the opportunity to enjoy a preview of the racing action the Dragway will be offering this season.

‘Open House Showcase Invitational’ Saturday