Pointing visitors to downtown Union

UNION — Downtown Union will blossom like a spring flower as artisans, crafters, sculpture, art displays, children’s activities, food, live music and other special activities take place Sept. 26-28 during the Environmental Art & Music Festival.

The Festival will focus on celebrating and sustaining Union County’s natural resources through conservation, preservation and awareness of all-things outdoors. Festival activities are being coordinated by local partners including Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG), USC-Union, Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council, the Union County Historical Society and the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Festival sponsors include WalMart, Arthur State Bank, Union County Healthcare Foundation, Allstate Insurance/Frank Hart Agency, Wicks Locksmith and USC-Union.

The Festival begins on September 26 at 6 p.m. with the annual Arts Council Art Exhibit at USC-Union, judged this year by Thomas A. Tucker, an art educator and lifelong artist. His own work will be on exhibit at the Art Council’s gallery during the Main Street Art Stroll. The exhibit continues through the weekend, in the gallery and at USC-Union.

Festival hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on September 27-28, with free live music at Patrons Park both evenings.

Here’s what to expect from this year’s Festival.

Main Street Art Stroll

On September 27-28, downtown merchants are invited to join in the Main Street Art Stroll by decorating their windows with themed displays that illustrate the Festival’s concept.

Examples include displays that are symbolic of the natural elements of historical Union County, or broader ideas such as sustainability, conservation, recycling, etc. Each will be judged on the appearance of the display, the connection to the Festival’s theme of “Imagine a Sustainable World,” and overall quality and creativity of the display.

Merchants are encouraged to have fun, engage their staff and customers and link their displays with store specials.

Among those planning special events is the Union County Museum with paintings and prints by Union County artists Eola Dent and Addie Simms.

“The Museum is excited to be a festival partner,” Museum Executive Director Rozelle Bramlett said. “We have one of the best genealogy sites in the Southeast and people from every state have visited the museum.”

The Museum will be open during the Festival to host history buffs and art lovers.

PPG has additional information on guidelines and judging specifics, and the winning business will be announced on September 28.

Children’s Activities/Exhibits

The fun will continue at Carnegie Library which will host art competitions for children and teens as well as themed children’s and teen activities both days.

Across the street, the gardens of PPG will be open for viewing of a special sculpture exhibit, and sunflower competition. Bring your healthiest potted sunflower for judging and prizes.

Vendor Village

Around the corner in USC-Union’s Patrons Park, a Vendor Village will house artisans, craftsmen, food and fun.

Among this year’s vendors is the Rustic Fox, a re-purposed furniture business from Boiling Springs, and Enchanted Dragonfly, offering hand-crafted jewelry and home decor made from semi-precious stones, cooper and wood made in Spartanburg.

Others include local artist Nanette Jenkins, the Union County Woodcarvers Club, Kona Ice, Rose Hill Plantation, the SC Department of Natural Resources, Palmetto Pride, Meals On Wheels, Union County Agricultural Fair and Philadelphia Ice. Vendor space is still available, and the application deadline is Aug. 30.

Bluegrass/Country/Gospel/Rock

Be sure to bring chairs and blankets for seating, and enjoy a free concert in Patrons Park each evening with family and friends. Details are being finalized and will be announced soon.

In case of inclement weather, all live music events will be held in the USC-Union Auditorium.

For more Festival information, please follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit piedmontphysicgarden.org.

If you’d like a vendor application, please email [email protected]

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_R.-Bramlett.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Dent-Watercolors.jpg

Environmental Art & Music Festival Sept. 26-28

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Environmental Art & Music Festival.

