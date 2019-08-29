Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ at Rose Hill

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site The Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a free outdoor screening of Marvel's "Black Panther" on Saturday, September 7 from 8-10:15 p.m. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site The Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a free outdoor screening of Marvel's "Black Panther" on Saturday, September 7 from 8-10:15 p.m.

UNION — Come out to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site for on Saturday, September 7 from 8-10:15 p.m. for a free screening of the “Black Panther” movie.

Take in the onscreen action and adventure of this Marvel Universe movie on the back lawn of the park. Dress for the weather and bring bug spray, lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating, and yourself. Down South Philadelphia Water Ice will be on site selling Italian ice and soda and water will also be available for (cash only) purchase.

Please arrive a little before the 8 p.m. start time.

For more information about the free screening of the movie and other activities at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site phone 864-427-5966 or e-mail: [email protected]

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Road, 8 miles south of Union, SC.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site

The Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a free outdoor screening of Marvel’s "Black Panther" on Saturday, September 7 from 8-10:15 p.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Movie-Night-Flyer.jpg Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site

The Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a free outdoor screening of Marvel’s "Black Panther" on Saturday, September 7 from 8-10:15 p.m.

Free outdoor screening September 7

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.