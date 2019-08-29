Seeking wisdom throughout life

With school getting into full swing, schedules changing, and homework routines going into effect, the hopes of increasing knowledge and wisdom is on the forefront of every parents mind. According to God’s Word, we understand that all wisdom comes from God, but it is our responsibility to pass down what we have learned to our children or anyone we hope to teach. Even our mistakes provide us with wisdom that can benefit others and help them make better choices.

Solomon tells us in Proverbs how his father, David, encouraged him to seek wisdom when he was young. We can see how this encouragement led Solomon to ask God for a discerning heart above all else when he had the opportunity to ask for fame and riches. Ultimately, the great wisdom God gave Solomon provided Him with unrivaled fame and immeasurable wealth.

Proverbs 2:1 My son, if thou wilt receive my words, and hide my commandments with thee; 2 So that thou incline thine ear unto wisdom, and apply thine heart to understanding; 3 Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding; 4 If thou seekest her as silver, and searchest for her as for hid treasures; 5 Then shalt thou understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God. 6 For the Lord giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.

While wisdom comes from God, it is our responsibility to seek it. We must have the determination to never abandon the search of gaining knowledge and understanding His Word. When kids show up for class each day, they are not simply granted the knowledge needed to make an “A” on every test. They must study and set aside time to make sure they are prepared on exam day. The same is true for us as Christians. We must prepare ourselves for the trials of life by studying God’s word and spending time in prayer. The more we seek God by studying the Bible, the more like Christ we become and the more wisdom we obtain.

Wisdom is not some once and done step we take, but a daily process of decision making between worldly and righteous paths. Just as children spend years learning in school and experience the ups and downs of relationships, the excitement of victory, and the frustration of defeat, we too, continue to learn and grow every day of our lives and must never cease to seek wisdom.

We never reach the place where there is nothing more to learn. Solomon is known for his unparalleled wisdom, yet, even in all his glory and splendor, his heart was turned away from righteousness and he embraced worldly enticements for a time. He passes on his wisdom by issuing warnings against rejecting wisdom and neglecting to seek God. We have much to learn from his life and the many others throughout the Bible. God’s Word contains everything we need to live a faithful, obedient life in Christ.

I pray, “Father, draw me near to You and let me ever seek to know You more. Give me understanding as I read Your Word and let me live it out as a faithful witness for You. As I grow in knowledge, let my choices reflect the wisdom that You give to those who faithfully seek You. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

