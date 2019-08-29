Students honored by Limestone College

UNION COUNTY — Six students from the Union County area have been honored for academic achievement by the college they are attending while another has graduated the university he attended.

Dean’s List

In a statement released this week, Limestone College announced that 166 students had made its Spring 2019 Dean’s List, two of them from Union and one from Buffalo. Those local students are:

• Cara Phillips of Buffalo

• Jacey Bright of Union

• Kelsey Morgan Faucett of Union

To qualify for the Dean’s List at Limestone, students must earn a GPA of 4.0.

Honor Roll

In a separate statement also released this week, Limestone College announced that 130 students had been named to its Spring 2019 Honor Roll. To qualify, students must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of at least 3.75. The following local students made the list:

• Lilly Baldwin of Union

• Mark Lawson of Pauline

• Rena Medford of Buffalo

Graduation

In a statement released this week, Clemson University announced that Dustin Leland McKelvey of Pacolet had graduated with a Master’s degree in Accounting.

The press release states that McKelvey was among more than 1,000 students who received degrees at the August 9, 2019, ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Clemson-University.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Limestone-College-Logo.jpg

Pacolet resident graduates from Clemson

Staff Report

Information for this story provided by Limestone College and Clemson University.

Information for this story provided by Limestone College and Clemson University.