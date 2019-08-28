Pray for God to give us courage

Charles Warner | The Union Times You come into this life with nothing and you will leave it with nothing. That’s the great truth of life, a truth that calls into question the acquisitiveness, materialism, and outright greed that motivates so many people in this world. Yes, we’d all like to have a lot of money and all the nice things that can and often do go with it. (Whether we would handle it wisely is another question entirely, the answer to which is often found in the fate of lottery winners who, suddenly flush with millions and even tens of millions of dollars, begin spending irresponsibly and end up broke within a very short period of time. A rags to riches to rags story repeated all too often.) There is nothing wrong with being well off, nothing wrong with being rich, nothing wrong with working hard to attain the better things of life and a better standard of living. We must work to earn our daily bread and if, in the process, we earn more than that then all the better. The problem is that when the pursuit of wealth becomes the be all and end all of our lives it all too often leads to us saying and doing anything, no matter how hurtful and even criminal, to obtain it. We become greedy, we become materialistic and that leads us away from God and the further we get away from Him the worse we become and the worse we treat others in the pursuit of what we come to believe are our own best interests. The truth is though that no matter how much you obtain in this world, legitimately or illegitimately, you cannot take it with you when you die and, this is even more important, you will have to give an account to God for the life you lived and He will not be impressed with how large a fortune you amassed during your life. The only thing we gain in this world that is truly worth having because it is the only thing we will be able to take with us when we die is the salvation that comes to us when we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. While the world may not see them as such, those who accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior and live their lives in accordance with His will are the richest of all and possess a wealth that will last not only a lifetime but throughout eternity.

Read Matthew 6:25-34

Jesus said, “Don’t worry about your life …. Look at the birds in the sky. They don’t sow seed or harvest grain or gather crops into barns. Yet your heavenly Father feeds them.”

— Matthew 6:25-26 (CEB)

PRAYER: Source of all that we have and are, help us to trust that you will provide for us and to be courageous enough to dive in when new opportunities come alone. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will trust God to provide for me today.

