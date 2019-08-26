Hot dogs, prizes & meeting teachers

UNION COUNTY — On the last Thursday of this month parents of Union County High School students will be able to enjoy a hot dog, get an icee, be entertained, have a chance to win prizes, and meet their children’s teachers during the “Fall Open House” at the high school.

Beth Anthony, Science Teacher and Member of the Teacher Advisory Council, announced that UCHS will hold its Fall Open House on Thursday, August 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. for both students and their parents.

“We will start with a hot dog fellowship in the cafeteria,” Anthony said. “The band and the cheerleaders (and possibly others) will be entertaining during the fellowship.”

Anthony said that after the first half-hour of the Open House, parents will have the opportunity to meet their children’s teachers.

“At 6:30, parents and students will be invited to move freely about the building to meet their teachers,” Anthony said.

Then there’s the prizes.

“At 7:15, door prizes will be given away in the cafeteria,” Anthony said.

In addition, Anthony said that “Kona Ice will be on-site selling icees.”

The Fall Open House is the second such event organized by the UCHS Teacher Advisory Council which held a “Spring Open House” on Thursday, January 10 for the spring semester of the 2018-2019 school year. That event was so successful that the Teacher Advisory Council decided to hold an Open House for both the fall and spring semesters of the 2019-2020 school year.

The Open Houses reflect the fact that while some classes at at UCHS and the adjacent Union County Career Center (UCCC) are year-long, most are for only one semester. This means that each semester students are taking a different class taught by a different teacher in a different classroom.

The Open Houses are designed to give parents — accompanied by their children — the opportunity to visit the new classrooms their children are taking classes in and meet with and get to know the teachers teaching those classes at both UCHS and UCCC.

For more information about the Fall Open House that will be held Thursday and, when the time comes, the Spring Open House next semester, call Union County High School at 864-429-1750.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

