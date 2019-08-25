Brown named Utility Director

Brown Brown

UNION — The City of Union has a new Utility Director.

In a statement released Wednesday, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols announced that the city has “hired Mark Brown as Utility Director overseeing our Water, Wastewater, Electric and Natural Gas divisions. Mark has a number of years of experience in the industry and was previously the Director of Public Works in Perryville, Missouri, which he was responsible for water and wastewater plants, water and natural gas distribution, street and sanitation departments, as well as vehicle maintenance.”

Nichols said that Brown “received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Memphis State University and Wally Laubman Design Build Course at the Jack Miller Institute, and was once a Certified Building Inspector and Plan Reviewer.”

The office of City of Union Utility Director has been vacant since July 1 when Nichols, who had served as director for 15 years, became City Administrator.

As Utility Director, Brown will be responsible for the largest department of the City of Union, a department that provides electricity, natural gas, water, and sewer services not only to the residents and businesses in Union, but also, either directly or indirectly, to most of the rest of Union County including all the county’s water districts and even part of Spartanburg County. Furthermore, the Utility Department is a major factor in the economic development of not only the City of Union but the rest of Union County, providing the services and incentives that help recruit new industry and new business and help facilitate the expansion of existing ones.

Nichols said Wednesday that Brown was selected primarily because of “his background and experience, his leadership and education.” He said that Brown would begin serving as Utility Director on Tuesday, September 3.

“Please join me in welcoming Mr. Brown to our progressive community of the City of Union,” Nichols said.

