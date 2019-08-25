Mayor’s salary cut 75 percent

UNION — How would you like to have your salary cut by nearly 75 percent?

If you’re the Mayor of the City of Union that’s what’s about to happen after Union City Council voted unanimously at its August meeting Tuesday evening to approve first reading of an ordinance “changing the salary and clarifying certain fringe benefits of the Office of Mayor of the City.”

The ordinance sets the Mayor’s salary at $15,000 a year, down from $57,800 a year, a cut of $42,800. It states that the new salary “shall become effective at the beginning of the next pay period subsequent to the adoption of this Ordinance.”

It takes two readings by City Council for an ordinance to become law in the City of Union. The second and final reading of the ordinance will likely be held at council’s September meeting.

The reduction in the mayor’s salary is the result of voters in the city voting in a January 9, 2018 referendum to answer the following question:

Shall the municipality of Union change its form of government from the mayor-council form to the council form?

The answer was yes and, just over five months later on June 12, 2018, council approved first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s Code of Ordinances to change Union’s form of government from Mayor-Council to Council. The ordinance, which council later approved second and final reading of, stated that the change of the form of government would be effective July 1, 2018.

According to the Municipal Association of South Carolina website (www.masc.sc), under the Council or “Weak Mayor” system of government, “all legislative and administrative powers of the municipality and the determination of all matters of policy shall be vested in the municipal council. Each member of council, including the mayor, shall have one vote.”

The website states the powers of council under the Council or “Weak Mayor” system include hiring an administrator to assist the council and administer all departments, offices and agencies of the city under the direction and supervision of the council.

At its November 2018 meeting, council voted unanimously to begin the process of hiring a city administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city.

In a special meeting in April of this year, council voted unanimously appoint City of Union Utility Department Director Joe Nichols as the new City of Union Administrator. He began his duties as Administrator on July 1.

Under the Mayor-Council system, the Mayor oversaw the day-to-day operations of the city was thus paid $57,800 a year. With the adoption of the Council system and the hiring of an administrator the Mayor no longer serves in that capacity and therefore will now be paid $15,000 a year once the ordinance becomes law.

In addition to reducing the Mayor’s salary, the ordinance also addresses the issue of fringe benefits, stating that the city “shall pay a portion of Mayor’s health insurance premiums and make contributions to the State Retirement System in the same proportions, or the same amounts, as applicable, as the standard amount set by the City for exempt employees.”

The ordinance also addresses the “Car and Cell Phone Allowance” for the Mayor stating that “the Mayor is required to use his vehicle from time to time in the fulfillment of the duties and exercise of the powers of the office of Mayor. The City will not pay to the Mayor a vehicle allowance, but the Mayor will be reimbursed for any mileage traveled on City business at the standard rate and subsequent to the same policies for vehicle use by other employees of the City.”

It also states that “because the City needs to be in communication with the Mayor, the City will pay per month to the Mayor as a reimbursement for the costs of cellular telephone service.”

Demolition Grant

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing the allocation of a local match of $50,000 for a grant to help pay for the demolition of condemned properties in the city.

City Finance Director Laura Hembree presented the resolution to council, explaining that the city “intends on making an application for a $500,000 CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) through the Community Enrichment Program to demolish the 30 condemned structures that need to be removed. It has been determined that the removal of these properties are essential to the aesthetic character and quality of life for the citizens.”

Hembree said that the program “requires local matching funds of at least 10% of the grant amount.” She recommend that county agree, through the resolution she presented to them, to “provide a local match of $50,000 and any additional funds required for the completion of this project.”

Property Donation

Council also gave final approval to a request for a donation of city property.

During council’s July meeting, City Attorney Lawrence E. Flynn Jr. reported that “Habitat for Humanity is requesting the City of Union donate property at 412 Lakeside Drive for a ‘new build.’ With the kind help of the Timken Foundation and several individuals from our community, Habitat — Union is planning a ‘new build’ for this summer. The family to be served has been selected.”

At Tuesday’s meeting council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of the ordinance donating a portion of the land at 412 Lakeside Drive to Habitat — Union for the construction of the house for the needy family.

Ravenscroft Street

In another property-related matter, council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance authorizing the rezoning of property at 215 Ravenscroft Street from A-4 (Office, Institutional and Residential) to R-6 (Residential).

The “Rezoning Analysis Staff Report” accompanying the ordinance describes the site as “a vacant lot surrounded by residential properties on Ravenscroft Street.” The report explains that the applicant/owner is requesting the rezoning “to allow a manufactured home to be located on the site.” It states that the A-4 Zone the property is currently zoned as “is established for a compatible mixture of residences, business and professional offices, hospitals, clinics and other institutional uses.”

As for the R-6 Zone the applicant/owner is requesting the property be rezoned as, the report states “the residential zone is established to provide for medium population density. The principal use of land is for single-family, two-family and multi-family dwellings and for related recreational, religious and educational facilities normally required to provide an orderly and attractive residential area. The regulations for this zone are intended to discourage any use which, because of its character, would interfere with the development of or be detrimental to the quiet residential nature of area included in the zone.”

The report concludes that “changing the zoning on this lot from commercial to residential will have a minimal effect on the surrounding lots in the 200 block of Ravenscroft Street which are 100% residential. The northwest side of the street is already zoned R-6.”

Donation

Council also voted unanimously to donate $1,000 to the “20th Anniversary Show-N-Shine Cruiser Car Club” which will be held Saturday, September 28 at the Union County Fairgrounds.

Sponsorship

The city will help sponsor WBCU’s annual “Union County High School Sports Hall of Fame” event after council voted unanimously to allocate $750 for the radio station’s “Moderate Plan” under which Union will receive 60 thirty-second ads, 30 promotional announcements during the week of the Hall of Fame Game, and the city’s name listed.

City seeking $500,000 for 30 demolitions

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

