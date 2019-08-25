Tickets and passes now available

UNION COUNTY — Season tickets and parking passes for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football games are now available.

In a statement released this week, Union County High School Booster Club President Mike Lancaster announced that the club has received the season tickets and parking passes. He said that the season tickets and parking passes are now available at Arthur State Bank for those Yellow Jackets fans who want them.

Lancaster said the season tickets and parking passes are for Varsity games only at the Union County Stadium and are for the reserve seating at the stadium.

The club only recently received the season tickets and parking passes which Lancaster, in a statement released earlier this month, said had been delayed because of the renovations under way at the stadium.

Those renovations are part of the $1.3 million Union County Stadium Improvement Plan. The ongoing three-phase plan was announced in 2017 and is designed to address a variety of needs at the stadium which was built in the 1960s. The renovations are a joint effort of Union County, the Union County School District, and the City of Union.

Varsity Schedule

The Union County High School Yellow Jackets Varsity Football Team played the Week 0 game of 2019 this past Friday (August 23) at Chapman. These are the games the team is scheduled to play during the rest of the season:

• Week 1 — 8/30/2019 — AC Flora — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 2 — 9/6/2019 — Gaffney — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 3 — 9/13/2019 — Broome — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 4 — 9/20/2019 — Greer — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 5 — 9/27/2019 — Open

• Week 6 — 10/4/2019 — *Clinton — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 7 — 10/11/2019 — *Woodruff — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 8 — 10/18/2019 — *Mid-Carolina — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 9 — 10/25/2019 — *Newberry — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 10 — 11/1/2019 — *Emerald — Home — 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes Region Games

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_UCHS-Boost-Club-logo-1.jpg

For UCHS Yellow Jackets Varsity Football games

