Thank God for hearing us and healing us

Charles Warner | The Union Times 12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. — Acts 4:12 (KJV) His name is Jesus Christ and it is in His name and His name alone that we are saved from the power of sin. That is the great truth of this short earthly life that we are each given, a short window of time which determines our fate in eternity. We are all human and humans are by their very nature sinners and cannot on their own save themselves from the power of sin and its consequences, both temporal and eternal. The only thing that can save us from the power of sin and its consequences is each and everyone of us accepting Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior because He alone can forgive our sins, because He alone is the living sacrifice who took upon Himself our sings and paid the debt we could not pay, and it is His shed blood which washes away our sins. Christ is the only path to eternal salvation and the only way we get on that path is when we call upon His name, upon Him, and ask Him to forgive us of our sins and let Him take over our lives and lead, guide, and direct them, delivering us from the unhold triumvirate of the world, the flesh, and the devil and making us the children of the Holy Trinity of The Father, The Son, and The Holy Ghost. That is what He can do if we will let Him do it. So what are waiting for? Call on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and be saved. Or don’t do it and don’t be saved. It’s your choice, so choose wisely because you’re going to have to live with the results of that choice forever.

Read Psalm 121:1-8

Look! The Lord does not lack the power to save, nor are his ears too dull to hear.

— Isaiah 59:1 (CEB)

PRAYER: O God, we give you glory, praise, and honor for hearing our prayers and healing our diseases. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: In all situations I will put my faith in God.

Charles Warner | The Union Times 12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. — Acts 4:12 (KJV) His name is Jesus Christ and it is in His name and His name alone that we are saved from the power of sin. That is the great truth of this short earthly life that we are each given, a short window of time which determines our fate in eternity. We are all human and humans are by their very nature sinners and cannot on their own save themselves from the power of sin and its consequences, both temporal and eternal. The only thing that can save us from the power of sin and its consequences is each and everyone of us accepting Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior because He alone can forgive our sins, because He alone is the living sacrifice who took upon Himself our sings and paid the debt we could not pay, and it is His shed blood which washes away our sins. Christ is the only path to eternal salvation and the only way we get on that path is when we call upon His name, upon Him, and ask Him to forgive us of our sins and let Him take over our lives and lead, guide, and direct them, delivering us from the unhold triumvirate of the world, the flesh, and the devil and making us the children of the Holy Trinity of The Father, The Son, and The Holy Ghost. That is what He can do if we will let Him do it. So what are waiting for? Call on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and be saved. Or don’t do it and don’t be saved. It’s your choice, so choose wisely because you’re going to have to live with the results of that choice forever.