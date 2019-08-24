Tireless and continued service

Charles Warner | The Union Times Southside Fire Department Chief Mike Lancaster accepts a copy of the remarks US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman made on the floor of the US House of Representatives recognizing the department for its 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Norman presented the framed copy of those remarks to Lancaster and his fellow firefighters during a ceremony at the Southside Fire Station this past Wednesday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Southside Fire Department Chief Mike Lancaster accepts a copy of the remarks US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman made on the floor of the US House of Representatives recognizing the department for its 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Norman presented the framed copy of those remarks to Lancaster and his fellow firefighters during a ceremony at the Southside Fire Station this past Wednesday. Charles Warner | The Union Times US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman poses for a picture with Southside Fire Department Firefighters Dudley Adams, Buford Brown, and Roger Bailey at the Southside Fire Station Wednesday morning. Bailey is holding a framed copy of the remarks Norman made about the department on the floor of the US House of Representatives honoring the department for 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Adams, Brown, and Bailey were members of the group that organized the department in 1969 and all three remain active members of the department. Charles Warner | The Union Times US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman poses for a picture with Southside Fire Department Firefighters Dudley Adams, Buford Brown, and Roger Bailey at the Southside Fire Station Wednesday morning. Bailey is holding a framed copy of the remarks Norman made about the department on the floor of the US House of Representatives honoring the department for 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Adams, Brown, and Bailey were members of the group that organized the department in 1969 and all three remain active members of the department.

UNION — On Tuesday, June 11, US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman took to the floor of the US House of Representatives to make the following address:

Mr. Speaker, today, I rise in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Southside Fire Department on March 19. The fully volunteer fire department has protected the people and property of Union County since 1974 when the first call rang. The station has grown from as little as five calls a year to 98 calls in 2018 alone.

The foundation of Southside Fire Department was a community effort. The seed was planted in 1969 when a meeting was held at Roper Chevrolet to hear the public’s opinion on the organization of a fire district for the local area in Union County.

However, it was not until 1972 that Southside received its first truck and could finally open its station. Supported by the local community’s generosity, the fire department established itself and eventually joined South Carolina’s Firefighters Association.

For almost 50 years now, Southside Volunteer Fire Department has fought fires to protect the great folks in the district. The station currently has an ISO Class 3/9 rating and serves over 3,500 residents.

As a Nation, we ask much of our citizens. Yet, even on top of the burdens and the toil of everyday life, some choose to volunteer to save the lives and property of their neighbors. With nothing to gain and everything to lose, they head straight toward danger.

I congratulate the fire chief, Michael Lancaster, and the rest of the crew at Southside Fire Department on this incredible milestone. We thank them for their tireless, continued service to our community and our great Nation.

This past Wednesday (August 21), Norman visited the Southside Fire Station where he presented a framed copy of those remarks to Southside Fire Chief Mike Lancaster and his fellow firefighters of the Southside Fire Department in honor of the 50th anniversary of the department’s founding.

Norman, who met with other first responders and the general public during his visit Wednesday, said he enjoys coming to Union County.

“What an honor to be in Union,” Norman said. “Union is just made up of good people.”

Norman said he was especially honored to have been able to recognize the Southside Fire Department for its service to the people of their community and to Union County on the floor of the US House of Representatives. He praised the members of the department for their selflessness in serving as volunteer firefighters.

“You don’t do it for the money,” Norman said. “You do it because it’s a service to the district.

Norman said that “to recognize a volunteer fire department for 50 years of dedicated service is such an honor for me. It is such an honor to be able to enter it into the Congressional Record of the 116th Congress.”

Lancaster accepted the framed copy of Norman’s remarks about the department on the floor of the US House of Representatives and thanked him for sharing the department’s story in such a forum. He also pointed out that Norman’s visit to the station was the second visit by a sitting member of the US House of Representatives to the station in the history of the department. The first time was in 1983 when Lancaster said US House of Representatives Fourth District Rep. Carroll Campbell visited the department to present firefighters with a US Flag that had flown over the US Capitol Building for them to fly over the fire station.

“It was just an honor to have a second US Congressman here today, and to make this presentation to our department and its members,” Lancaster said.

(At time of Campbell’s visit, Union County was part of the US House of Representatives Fourth District. It has been a part of the Fifth District since the 2012 redistricting.)

In his remarks, Lancaster recalled how the Southside Fire Department came into being in 1969 when a group of men who shared a vision decided their community needed fire protection. Lancaster pointed out that three of those men — Dudley Adams, Roger Bailey, and Buford Brown — were still actively involved with the fire department and thanked them for their efforts to help create it.

“We really do appreciate the vision you had 50 years ago to organize this department,” Lancaster said. “We couldn’t have done this without you.

“A fire department is not just one man,” he said. “It takes an entire organization to serve the Sardis Community and the county as a whole.”

Norman’s remarks about the Southside Fire Department made on the floor of the US House of Representatives are in the Congressional Record and can be read at https://www.congress.gov/116/crec/2019/06/11/CREC-2019-06-11-pt1-PgH4394.pdf

To see a video of Norman making those remarks go to http://bit.ly/southside-fire-dept (The link will redirect to the full YouTube video.)

Charles Warner | The Union Times Southside Fire Department Chief Mike Lancaster accepts a copy of the remarks US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman made on the floor of the US House of Representatives recognizing the department for its 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Norman presented the framed copy of those remarks to Lancaster and his fellow firefighters during a ceremony at the Southside Fire Station this past Wednesday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Norman-and-Lancaster.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Southside Fire Department Chief Mike Lancaster accepts a copy of the remarks US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman made on the floor of the US House of Representatives recognizing the department for its 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Norman presented the framed copy of those remarks to Lancaster and his fellow firefighters during a ceremony at the Southside Fire Station this past Wednesday. Charles Warner | The Union Times US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman poses for a picture with Southside Fire Department Firefighters Dudley Adams, Buford Brown, and Roger Bailey at the Southside Fire Station Wednesday morning. Bailey is holding a framed copy of the remarks Norman made about the department on the floor of the US House of Representatives honoring the department for 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Adams, Brown, and Bailey were members of the group that organized the department in 1969 and all three remain active members of the department. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Adams-Brown-Norman-and-Bailey.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman poses for a picture with Southside Fire Department Firefighters Dudley Adams, Buford Brown, and Roger Bailey at the Southside Fire Station Wednesday morning. Bailey is holding a framed copy of the remarks Norman made about the department on the floor of the US House of Representatives honoring the department for 50 years of service to the Sardis Community and Union County. Adams, Brown, and Bailey were members of the group that organized the department in 1969 and all three remain active members of the department.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

