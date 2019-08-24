Bantams fall to Fire Ants 1-6

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Bantams squared off against the USC Sumter Fire Ants Thursday afternoon in what was their first game of the 2019 Soccer Season. The game was played on the old Jonesville High School Football Field which now serves as the home field of the Bantams. The Bantams fell to the Fire Ants 1-6. Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Bantams squared off against the USC Sumter Fire Ants Thursday afternoon in what was their first game of the 2019 Soccer Season. The game was played on the old Jonesville High School Football Field which now serves as the home field of the Bantams. The Bantams fell to the Fire Ants 1-6. Charles Warner | The Union Times A USC Union Bantam watches as the team’s goalie sends the ball sailing downfield during the Bantams’ first game of the 2019 Soccer Season Thursday afternoon. The game was not only the first game of the season for the Bantams, it was also the first game the team played on their new home field in the Town of Jonesville. Thursday’s game saw the Bantams pitted against the USC Sumter Fire Ants. The final score was 1-6 in favor of Sumter. Charles Warner | The Union Times A USC Union Bantam watches as the team’s goalie sends the ball sailing downfield during the Bantams’ first game of the 2019 Soccer Season Thursday afternoon. The game was not only the first game of the season for the Bantams, it was also the first game the team played on their new home field in the Town of Jonesville. Thursday’s game saw the Bantams pitted against the USC Sumter Fire Ants. The final score was 1-6 in favor of Sumter. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams and USC Sumter Fire Ants both have their eyes on the ball as it sails through the air during Thursday’s soccer game in Jonesville. The game was the first of the 2019 Soccer Season for the Bantams and the first they played on their new home field which is located behind the Jonesville Municipal Complex. The Bantams fell 1-6 to the Fire Ants. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams and USC Sumter Fire Ants both have their eyes on the ball as it sails through the air during Thursday’s soccer game in Jonesville. The game was the first of the 2019 Soccer Season for the Bantams and the first they played on their new home field which is located behind the Jonesville Municipal Complex. The Bantams fell 1-6 to the Fire Ants. Charles Warner | The Union Times A USC Sumter Fire Ant (left) prepares to kick the ball as a USC Union Bantam (right) runs to try to intercept him during Thursday’s soccer game. Thursday’s game was the first of the 2019 Soccer Season for the Bantams and the first played on their home field in the Town of Jonesville. The final score was 1-6 in Sumter’s favor. Charles Warner | The Union Times A USC Sumter Fire Ant (left) prepares to kick the ball as a USC Union Bantam (right) runs to try to intercept him during Thursday’s soccer game. Thursday’s game was the first of the 2019 Soccer Season for the Bantams and the first played on their home field in the Town of Jonesville. The final score was 1-6 in Sumter’s favor. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams and USC Sumter Fire Ants chase the ball down the field Thursday afternoon. The game, which was held at the Bantam’s home field at 131 West Main Street, Jonesville, was the first game of the 2019 Soccer Season for the Bantams. The Bantams lost Thursday’s game 1-6. The team’s next game will be this Sunday (August 25) at 2:30 p.m. against the Louisburg Hurricanes. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union Bantams and USC Sumter Fire Ants chase the ball down the field Thursday afternoon. The game, which was held at the Bantam’s home field at 131 West Main Street, Jonesville, was the first game of the 2019 Soccer Season for the Bantams. The Bantams lost Thursday’s game 1-6. The team’s next game will be this Sunday (August 25) at 2:30 p.m. against the Louisburg Hurricanes.

JONESVILLE — They played well as a team but rain and lightning delays interrupted their momentum on the field and helped contribute to the USC Union Bantams Soccer Team losing their first game of the 2019 season Thursday afternoon.

Athletic Director Zack Simmons said Friday that the Bantams fell to the USC Sumter Fire Ants 1-6. Simmons pointed to a rain delay and a lighting delay that forced both teams indoors as a contributing factor in the Bantam’s loss. He said another factor in their loss were mistakes and missed opportunities on the part of the Bantams.

“Rain delays and lightning delays kind of broke our momentum,” Simmons said. “Also, we missed a few opportunities offensively and we made some mistakes on defense that lead to two or three of the goals being scored on us.”

Despite their loss, Simmons said he feels the Bantams played well.

“Even though we fell, we played pretty well,” Simmons said. “The score doesn’t show it, but I feel we played pretty well as a team.”

Simmons said that Bantam Zayn Sutton scored the team’s lone goal with an assist from Bantam DyQuann Priester.

Thursday’s game was not only the first game of the 2019 season for the Bantams, it was also the first game they’ve played on their new home field on the old Jonesville High School Football Field.

In a special meeting in June, the Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously to transfer the field, which is located behind the Jonesville Municipal Complex at 131 Main Street, Jonesville, to USC Union.

With the transfer, the old football field became the home field of the Bantams Soccer Team which practices there as well as plays their home games there.

The Bantams will have their next game this Sunday (August 25) at 2:30 p.m. when they take on the Louisburg Hurricanes in an away game.

Will face Louisburg Hurricanes Sunday

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

