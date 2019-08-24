Moneypenney addresses Civitan Club

Photo courtesy of Deb Belk Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (right) welcomes Gary Moneypenny, Director of Cherokee Mental Health & Counseling Center to the Union Civitan Club. Moneypenny recently talked with club members about services available through the Union Mental Health Center. Photo courtesy of Deb Belk Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (right) welcomes Gary Moneypenny, Director of Cherokee Mental Health & Counseling Center to the Union Civitan Club. Moneypenny recently talked with club members about services available through the Union Mental Health Center.

Gospel Fest

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition of Union would like to announce The First Annual Gospel Fest which will be held on Main Street in Union Saturday, August 24 (today) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gospel Fest will feature local and regional gospel groups and vendors.

Women’s Day Celebration

Corinth Baptist Church will hold its Women’s Day Celebration on Saturday, August 24 starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Forum Panel Theme will be Sleeping With The Enemy.

Forum Panel for Women: Minister MeKesha Watson, Minister Catrina Posey of Shady Grove, Minister Delia Hill, Minister K. Wilson, and others.

Attire (if you desire): Derby-style hats. Colors: Yellow, white, and purple.

Forum Panel for Men: Rev. J.A. Calhoun and others.

The forums will begin at 9:30 a.m. and lunch will follow the question and answer period.

A donation of $12 is requested.

On Sunday, August 25, the celebration will continue and theme will be A Race For The Kingdome.

One of Corinth’s own, Mrs. Gayle Free of Silver Baptist Church, Spartanburg, will be the guest speaker.

Women are asked to wear white.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. during morning worship.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

Mrs. Rubye Calhoun, Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Mrs. Roslyn Ferguson, and Mrs. Harriet White are chairpersons.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Reunion

The Descendents of Levi and Little Estes Bobo will have a Reunion at Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Building on Saturday, August 24, at 5 p.m.

Bring a well-filled picnic basket and tea.

Paper products and utensils willbe provided.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold “Our Moment In Time,” its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Also find out more information at the class page on Facebook under “Union High School Class of 1989.”

Homecoming And Revival

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will have Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday, August 25 at p.m. The Rev. Dennis Rector, Pastor of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens, will be the speaker.

Revival will be Monday, August 26, and Tuesday, August 27 at 6:45 p.m. each evening. The Rev. Dr. Keith McDaniel, Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Spartanburg.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Homecoming

I have set my rainbow in the clouds and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.

— Genesis 9:13

Come out to New Chapel for our annual Homecoming event and be part of our rainbow. New Chapel would love to see your colors.

Our speaker is Rev. Paul Rice.

The event will be held Sunday, August 25, at 2 p.m.

Come and be a part of this covenant.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor.

Democratic Party Monthly Meeting

The Union County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting will be held, Monday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at the Cross Keys Recreation Center, JRM Road (Ballfield Road), Union, SC.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Senior Citizens Covered Dish Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall on Tuesday, August 27, at 6 p.m. with a covered dish meal.

Shon Morris will be singing.

Members come and enjoy the meal and entertainment.

DSN Board Meeting

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 28, at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 226 South Gadberry Street.

Lunch will be provided.

Beekeepers Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, September 3, at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Experienced local beekeepers will share lessons learned.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

August At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of August.

• Bill & Betsy Wood Art & Watercolor

Bill Walter and Betsy Skipper, members of our Painting with Coffee Group, will fill our gallery with pieces of their beautiful art work. We invite you to join us for a reception honoring these local artists.

Thursday August 29, 2019

5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• 2019 Art Exhibition

The Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2019 Art Exhibition which will be held at the USC Union Main Campus on Thursday, September 26, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

Reception will follow awards.

Ivey Annual Reunion

Descendents of Byrd and Ettie Ivey will hold their Annual Family Reunion at Tabernacle Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m.

Please bring a well-filled basket.

Paper goods will be furnished.

Homecoming And Revival

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will Homecoming and Revival Sunday, September 15-Wednesday, September 18.

Homecoming will be Sunday, September 15, including Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Mr. Chad Ponder.

Lunch will be served following worship in the Family Life Center. Bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Revival will be the following day and times with the following speakers:

• Sunday, September 15 — Mr. Chad Ponder

• Monday, September 16 — Rev. Mike Scales

• Tuesday, September 17 — Rev. David Bauknight

• Wednesday, September 18 — Rev. Tuie Wentz

Revival services begin at 7 p.m. and there will be special music each night.

Everyone is welcome!

Rev. Dustin Mandala, Pastor.

Artisans Sought For Festival

The Piedmont Physic Garden and its partners USC-Union, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council, Union County Chamber of Commerce, and Union County Historical Society are looking for artisans for the Vendor Village for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 in historic downtown Union.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate and encourage awareness and conservation of the vast forest land, rivers, rolling pastures, rich red clay and natural resources that makes Union County a great place to live and work.

During the festival, Main Street and surrounding areas will be the venue for the Vendor Village of artists, craftsmen and others who create products from natural resources, an art competition and reception, food vendors and an outdoor concert. Activities will take place on and around Main Street and retailers will be encouraged to host specials, decorate their windows and promote their businesses.

For more information about the festival and/or being a Vendor Village artisan, call the Piedmont Physic Garden at 864-427-2556 for more details or go to www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/union-eamf to download the vendor application.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

