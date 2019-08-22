A boutique, a salon, and a spa

Charles Warner | The Union Times Located at 221 South Gadberry Street, in downtown Union, “Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa” and “Fine And Dandy Boutique” will hold their official opening this Saturday (August 24) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Located at 221 South Gadberry Street, in downtown Union, “Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa” and “Fine And Dandy Boutique” will hold their official opening this Saturday (August 24) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

UNION — The newest business to open its doors in the City of Union is actually three businesses in one that will provide its clientele with a one-stop shop for clothing and beauty services.

“Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa” and “Fine And Dandy Boutique” will officially open their doors at 221 South Gadberry Street, Union, this Saturday (August 24).

The official opening will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and offer those in attendance the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments, drawings for giveaways, and to “shop our new fall collection and summer sales.”

While sharing the same location, the salon, spa, and boutique are three separate but interrelated businesses offering patrons the opportunity to shop for clothing, get their hair done, and have a facial all in one place.

Amy Garner is the owner/operator of Fine and Dandy Boutique which she said will be carrying women’s clothing including plus sizes, shoes, and jewelry.

The salon portion of Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa will be operated by owner Katie Ford who Garner said will provide hair cutting and styling, and coloring and highlights as well as eyebrow waxing.

The spa portion will be operated by owner Jenna Vaughan who Garner said will provide facials and skin treatment as well as body waxing.

It sounds like that starting this Saturday, 221 South Gadberry Street, Union, will be the place to go to get your hair done, have a facial, waxings, and shop for clothes, shoes, and jewelry all in the same place.

Now that’s what you call service.

Three businesses in one opening Saturday

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

