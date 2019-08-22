Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The faculty and staff of Foster Park Elementary School returned to school on Monday, August 12, to begin final preparations for the return of students on Monday, August 19. They began with breakfast, followed by a slideshow of summer memories, and then receiving information for the new school year. They each also painted rocks that will go in the new rock garden that will be located outside the front entrance of the school. Students will also get to each paint rocks for the rock garden. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The faculty and staff of Foster Park Elementary School returned to school on Monday, August 12, to begin final preparations for the return of students on Monday, August 19. They began with breakfast, followed by a slideshow of summer memories, and then receiving information for the new school year. They each also painted rocks that will go in the new rock garden that will be located outside the front entrance of the school. Students will also get to each paint rocks for the rock garden. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Faculty and staff returned to Foster Park Elementary school on Monday, August 12, to receive information for the 2019-2020 school year. In addition to that information, they also got to share the book “Only One You” which is the basis for this year’s school theme “One School. One Team. One You.” Like the book, the theme emphasizes the uniqueness of each person working together with one another as part of a larger group, in this case, as members of the Foster Park Elementary School family. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Faculty and staff returned to Foster Park Elementary school on Monday, August 12, to receive information for the 2019-2020 school year. In addition to that information, they also got to share the book “Only One You” which is the basis for this year’s school theme “One School. One Team. One You.” Like the book, the theme emphasizes the uniqueness of each person working together with one another as part of a larger group, in this case, as members of the Foster Park Elementary School family. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Monday, August 12 started off with breakfast for the faculty and staff of Foster Park Elementary School as they began a day of fellowship and receiving and sharing information for the 2019-2020 school year. In addition to the information they received, the faculty and staff got to enjoy a slideshow about the past summer and painted rocks to go in the school’s new rock garden which the students will also contribute painted rocks to when they return to school. The first day of classes for students was this past Monday (August 19). Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Monday, August 12 started off with breakfast for the faculty and staff of Foster Park Elementary School as they began a day of fellowship and receiving and sharing information for the 2019-2020 school year. In addition to the information they received, the faculty and staff got to enjoy a slideshow about the past summer and painted rocks to go in the school’s new rock garden which the students will also contribute painted rocks to when they return to school. The first day of classes for students was this past Monday (August 19).

UNION — Food, fellowship, summer memories, information, and the uniqueness of individuals who nevertheless work together as part of the school family were all part of the kick-off of the 2019-2020 school year at Foster Park Elementary School.

That kick-off was on Monday, August 12, when, according to Principal Jason Koepke, the “Foster Park Elementary School faculty and staff returned to school excited for a new school year.”

Breakfast, as we’re often told, is the most important meal of the day, and they take that seriously at FPES, so seriously that Koepke said that on August 12 “to begin the day, a delicious breakfast was provided and served by Union First Baptist Church.”

You’d think that breakfast would be followed by the business of the day and it was, but before they did so, the faculty and staff enjoyed one last look at summer.

“After breakfast, a short slideshow of everyone’s summer memories was enjoyed by all,” Koepke said. “Following the slideshow, lots of important information was given to begin the year.

”In addition, the book ‘Only One You’ was shared because this is the book the school theme is based on this year,“ he said. “’One School. One Team. One You.’” is the school’s theme and emphasizes that everyone is unique in his/her own way; however, we all work together to make up FPES.”

The informational section of the day was then followed by a project involving the faculty and staff that Koepke said the students would also get to take part in when they return to school.

“Each faculty and staff member also painted a rock unique to them to start the new rock garden at the school’s front entrance,” Koepke said. “Upon returning, each student will also paint a rock to add to the rock garden.”

Taken together, Koepke said that these things mean that “Foster Park Elementary School is so excited and ready to begin the 2019-2020 school year.”

FPES kicks off the new school year