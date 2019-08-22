A new look at Foster Park Elementary

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Even though school was out for the summer, that didn’t mean Foster Park Elementary School wasn’t a busy place. To the contrary, this past summer was a summer of renovations at the school including some long overdue and badly needed renovations to the school’s four student restrooms. These pictures are from an early stage of the renovations which were completed before student’s returned on Monday, August 19. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Even though school was out for the summer, that didn’t mean Foster Park Elementary School wasn’t a busy place. To the contrary, this past summer was a summer of renovations at the school including some long overdue and badly needed renovations to the school’s four student restrooms. These pictures are from an early stage of the renovations which were completed before student’s returned on Monday, August 19. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The fixtures, floors and walls of these restrooms at Foster Park Elementary School look brand new, don’t they? That’s because they are brand new, installed during the renovation of the school’s four students restroom this past summer. The work was done by the Union County School District Maintenance Department and was part of the department’s larger efforts to renovate and improve FPES for the benefit of its students, faculty, and other staff. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The fixtures, floors and walls of these restrooms at Foster Park Elementary School look brand new, don’t they? That’s because they are brand new, installed during the renovation of the school’s four students restroom this past summer. The work was done by the Union County School District Maintenance Department and was part of the department’s larger efforts to renovate and improve FPES for the benefit of its students, faculty, and other staff. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School New fixtures, new floors, and new walls were the result of a summer of renovations at Foster Park Elementary School. The school’s four student restrooms underwent much-needed and long overdue renovations which were completed before the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School New fixtures, new floors, and new walls were the result of a summer of renovations at Foster Park Elementary School. The school’s four student restrooms underwent much-needed and long overdue renovations which were completed before the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School It looks brand new, doesn’t it? That’s because in a way it is brand new. The four student restrooms at Foster Park Elementary School underwent long overdue and badly-need renovations that included new floors, new walls, and new fixtures. The renovations were completed and the restroom ready for students when they returned to school this past Monday. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School It looks brand new, doesn’t it? That’s because in a way it is brand new. The four student restrooms at Foster Park Elementary School underwent long overdue and badly-need renovations that included new floors, new walls, and new fixtures. The renovations were completed and the restroom ready for students when they returned to school this past Monday.

UNION — Even when school is out for summer schools can still be very busy places, especially when they are undergoing badly needed renovations.

The first day of school for students was Monday (August 19) and the students who arrived for classes at Foster Park Elementary School had a very pleasant surprise waiting on them.

What was that surprise, you ask?

The school’s bathrooms were as good new following a summer of much-needed improvements.

In a statement released shortly before the start of classes, FPES Principal Jason Koepke announced that “all four of the student restrooms have been completely renovated.”

Koepke pointed out that “the school’s student restrooms have been in dire need of renovating for some time now. During the summer, those renovations finally became a reality.”

The renovated restrooms are part of a much larger effort by the Union County School District to improve the school for the benefit of its students, faculty, and other staff.

“The Union County Schools Maintenance Department is working diligently to make some much needed changes to the Foster Park Elementary School’s facility in order to provide a learning environment that the faculty, staff, and students can all be proud of,” Koepke said. “It is definitely a great day to be a Foster Park Eagle!“

Student restrooms get needed renovations