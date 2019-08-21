Pray to reflect God’s light and love

Charles Warner | The Union Times Respect. Learning. Humility. Preparation. Those are the keys to success in school. For the students it means respect your teachers and the other authorities who are there to provide you with the education you need. Understanding that school is a place of learning, and not just the subjects being taught but also the habits of learning that will continue to benefit you as much as the information you learn in school. Being humble enough to admit that, first, you do not know everything and, second, to admit you need help in the classroom and seek that help. Then there’s preparation, that is being prepared every day to come to school to learn, doing your homework, studying for tests and any other steps required to prepare you to maximize your success in the classroom. These are the keys to success each and every day, and not just in school, but in life itself. As Michelangelo said, “I am still learning,” meaning he continued to learn and was open to learning throughout his entire life and the same is true for each and every one of us, regardless of whether we are in the classroom as children or the workplace as adults. Education is a lifelong thing that can bring with it great success for those who are open to it because as children in school they turned the keys of respect, learning, humility, and preparation that yielded that the success, first in the classrooms of school, and, in the years to come, the classrooms of life.

Read Genesis 1:1-5

The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.

— Psalm 19:1 (NIV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, thank you for the wonders of creation. Help us to remain focused on you so that we can reflect your light and love in all that we say and do. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How do I focus my life on God?

