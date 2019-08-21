Building up not tearing down

Charles Warner | The Union Times Rita Hines, a teacher at Buffalo Elementary School and the Union County School District Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019, addresses the teachers, administrators, and other staff members attending the district’s Welcome Back program which helped kick-off the new school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Rita Hines, a teacher at Buffalo Elementary School and the Union County School District Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019, addresses the teachers, administrators, and other staff members attending the district’s Welcome Back program which helped kick-off the new school year.

UNION COUNTY — The impact teachers can have on their students and the impact her teachers had on her life was the subject of an address by Buffalo Elementary School Teacher Rita Hines during the “Welcome Back” program for the teachers and staff of the Union County School District.

The Welcome Back program was held at Union County High School on Tuesday, August 13 to help kick-off the 2019-2020 school year. The program included the introduction of the district’s newest teachers and other staff members, the Teachers of the Year for 2018-2019 of the district’s schools, the Union County School District Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020, and, for the first time, the First Year Teacher of the Year.

During the ceremony, Hines, a teacher at Buffalo Elementary School and the Union County School District Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019, spoke, looking back at her year as Teacher of the Year and what she’d learned during that time and during the course of her life about teaching and the impact teachers can have on the young lives they are charged with educating.

Amazing Year

Hines began her address by thanking her fellow educators and other personnel “for the opportunity and privilege to represent Union County Schools as District Teacher of the Year. It has been an amazing year. I have met so many new friends, had unique opportunities, and learned much. Thank you for putting me in positions far out of my comfort zone. I have had to switch to an I-Phone, learn to use and trust a GPS system, set up a Twitter account, drive to the beach and other places by myself, and walk into meetings of more than a hundred and fifty teachers and educational leaders of whom I knew no one. For most of you, these things would not be a problem. For me they were challenges. Yet, I am truly thankful for each and every opportunity. I overcame my discomfort and grew from each experience.”

Talking With Friends

Though she was speaking from the podium, Hines said she was not interested in making a speech, but instead having a talk with friends.

“Most of you probably do not remember a TV personality by the name of Joan Rivers but I want to borrow a line from her,” Hines said. “Often when just wanting to speak her mind or heart, she would ask, ‘Can we talk?’ That’s what I want to do this morning: just talk – no breath-taking speech; just a talk with friends.

“The Teacher of the Year experience is definitely a time of reflection,” she said. “From answering application questions to small-group discussions at state forum meetings, I have had to reflect, to think about different aspects of teaching — the how’s and why’s of my professional journey. I would like to share some of those reflections with you.

A Class Divided

Hines also discussed how teachers must treat each student in their classroom the same, and what can happen when they don’t.

“One reflection required revisiting an assignment from a diversity class I took as part of my Masters program,” Hines said. “I had to study an exercise which became known as the ‘Blue-eyes/Brown-eyes experiment,’ ‘The Eye of the Storm,’ or ‘A Class Divided.’”

That experiment, Hines pointed out, was an exercise that sought to illustrate the effects of racial discrimination.

“On the day after Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated, Ms. Jane Elliot, a third-grade teacher and anti-racism activist from Riceville, Iowa, began an experiment to teach her class the effects of racism,” Hines said. “Dividing her students by the color of their eyes, she began treating them quite differently. The blue-eyed children were treated as superior, given extra privileges, encouraged and praised, and taught with very high expectations. The brown-eyed children were considered inferior, treated with contempt, criticized, ignored, and taught with expectations of failure. The results were astonishing within very little time.

“Her most intellectual, high-functioning brown-eyed students dropped considerably in their academic performances and became timid subservient children, isolating themselves at recess,” she said. “On the other hand, the lower-functioning blue-eyed children rose to the occasion academically and socially, pleased that much was expected of them and glad to be considered superior to their brown-eyed friends. “

Elliot’s experiment was controversial, but Hines said it revealed not only the truth about the impact of racism, but also the power of teachers to influence the lives of their students and how that power should be wielded.

“Needless to say, this experiment was quite controversial across our country,” Hines said. “However, Ms. Elliot was able to prove and to let all her students experience the devastating effects of racism and discrimination. It also demonstrated the profound effects of the expectations that we as teachers have of and for our students. As teachers, we have to hold high expectations for all students without regard to race, socio-economic status, or disabilities.

Why A Teacher

Hines also talked about how, from an early age, she wanted to be a teacher.

“Another reflection involved an assignment most of you have had to do at one time or another — writing and sharing why we became teachers,” Hines said. “For me, it was in the ninth grade of my high school year that I knew teaching was the career I would pursue, but I have really been a teacher since first grade. Like many little girls, I would gather my dolls and stuffed animals each day after school for their lessons.”

Those lessons not only enlightened dolls, they also enlightened her parents, not only about the subjects she’d learned, but also about how her teachers taught her and her fellow students.

“My parents never had to ask what happened in school that day,” Hines said. “They just listened as I reenacted everything from my class, trying to remember not only my teacher’s exact words, but also her expressions.

“I was enthralled by my teachers and watched every move they made,” So, through my play, I revealed much more than the academics. I replayed all my teacher’s expectations, reactions, responses, and attitudes. If she had sharply responded to a student, so did I to my dolls. If she reacted to behaviors, I copied her.”

Hines said that not only did those teachers inspire her to become a teacher herself, they are also a constant reminder of the lessons a teacher teaches their students beyond the subjects being taught.

“These fond memories of playing school served to remind me that as a teacher my words, actions, and attitudes are constantly being watched,” Hines said. “What are my students seeing in my responses and reactions? How are they reading my body language?

“Am I setting the kind of example I wish to set?” she said. “Am I teaching them patience, fairness, and kindness? Am I showing them how to value every child’s question or response? Do I make them feel welcomed? Do I show them that I love being their teacher?”

Hines said that those are questions all teachers should ask of themselves.

“What about you?” Hines said. “On any given day, what attitudes would your students reveal if they were role playing you?

Hines pointed to a Youtube clip shared last year by one of her fellow teachers at Buffalo Elementary School which she said illustrates the truth that “our attitudes speak volumes to our student and have a tremendous impact on the kind of day each student will have. Our students deserve our attention. They deserve to feel safe, welcomed, and loved. They deserve our best.”

Something Beautiful

All students, Hines said “deserve something beautiful,” a truth that she said brought her to another reflection.

”On several occasions I wrote about and verbally discussed a picture book which I share each year with my students,” Hines said. ‘The book is titled ‘Something Beautiful.’ This book tells of a little girl who was given the assignment of finding her something beautiful.

“As she began her task, she walked out the door of her apartment to see the word ‘DIE’ written on the door along with other confetti,” she said. “She walked past the dried-up flower garden now covered in trash. Further down the street an elderly homeless lady lay wrapped in plastic. This young girl set out to find what other people considered beautiful in their lives.”

In the course of her search, the girl found that other people considered different things beautiful.

“For the lady at the diner, her fish sandwich was beautiful; for Aunt Carolyn, her baby’s laugh; for old Mr. Sims, his smooth rock that had brought him good luck for years.” Hines said. “The little girl walked home pondering what she had learned that day. She went into her apartment and came out with a brush and pail of water. After scrubbing the word DIE off her door, she picked up trash from the garden site. She began planning how she would plant flowers and find ways to get help for the homeless lady. She was determined to make something beautiful!

“What a lesson for our students,” she said. “Though many of our children come into our classrooms lacking something beautiful in their lives, we as teachers can motivate them to create beauty, to make a difference, to contribute to their communities.“

Authors And Illustrators

Hines said that the book “reminded her of another aspect of her educational journey: the value of exposing children not only to good literature, but also to the authors and illustrators of those books. She said that in reflecting on the lessons of the book, she thought of how she was introduced to it.

“The Union County Reading Association was fortunate enough to have Chris Soentpiet as a guest speaker one evening at Monarch School,” Hines said. “Mr. Soentpiet illustrated the book ‘Something Beautiful.’ I was fascinated with his personal story and the time and study he put into every picture. He has since been one of my favorite illustrators.

”On another occasion, I had the privilege of hearing one of the greatest story tellers, Lester Laminack, author of books such as ‘Saturdays and Teacakes,’ she said. “Over my teaching career our district and schools have provided many such opportunities to meet and be taught by local artists as well as many from across our state and nation. We have been provided workshops with educational leaders such as Ralph Fletcher.”

Hine said that “each of these personal encounters has made an impact on my teaching. The same is true with our students. Exposure to current authors, illustrators, and those involved in education today is so beneficial for our students. Experiences such as these help our students realize the work and the process that goes into writing a book and helps to create a love of books and of reading. I’d like to say a hearty “Thank-you” to our Reading and Curriculum coaches for planning such events and opportunities for our children.“

Major Problem

Hines said that another reflection involved writing about and discussion the major problem facing education today: the loss of good teachers, especially the young ones just beginning as teachers.

”Though there may be many reasons, we focused in our meetings on what we as teachers could do to help,” Hines said and offered the following list:

(1) To begin with, we need to make a concentrated effort to make our new folks feel welcomed. Whether we are the assigned mentor or not, we need to help and assist in any way possible. While we as veteran teachers have much to offer from experience, our new teachers bring a wealth of energy and innovative ideas to our schools. They can energize us with their fresh new approaches. It’s a win-win situation.

(2) Also, as teachers we need to do everything in our power to build camaraderie and teamwork. Our attitudes and our language should edify and encourage each other. We need to build up — not tear down; to praise — not condemn; to strengthen — not weaken.

3) We need to be positive: in our dealings with each other, in our discussions about our schools and our district, and in our approach to our jobs and responsibilities.

I work for one of the most positive individuals I have ever known. Mrs. Stacy McAbee loves what she does more than any person I have ever known — and it shows. She always takes a positive approach to any challenge she faces. She can find positive in the direst of situations. And she can always see the good in other people. What an example she is to us as teachers.

Along with our weekly newsletter each week, Mrs. McAbee always encourages us to Share the Good. Our teachers are able to brag on the accomplishments of their own students, to recognize or praise a colleague, and to share information from their families. This builds community and bonds us at BES as a family.

I would encourage all of our schools to Share the Good within their school families and within our district. Teaching is a huge responsibility and an endless task. We need to hear good news and to feel supported by our colleagues.

God’s Hand

Hines concluded by speaking of the blessings that the teachers she has encountered over the years have been to her and that teachers can be a blessing in the lives of their students.

As I have reflected on my own education as well as my professional years, I can see God’s hand at work as each and every teacher He has strategically placed in my path has made a lasting impact on my own education and profession, as well as on my life,” Hines said. “I am so grateful to this district for all the opportunities given me, to all the administrators with whom I have had the privilege to work, and to all of you teachers and colleagues. I am so proud to be part of this district and faculty.

“As I close, let me remind you: remember to take advantage of every opportunity to make a positive impact on each student; hold high expectations for every student; help each student find or make his/her own Something Beautiful; support and encourage our new teachers; keep a positive outlook and attitude; and share the good,” she said. “May God use each of us in mighty ways to impact the lives of our students as we begin our 2019-2020 school year.”

