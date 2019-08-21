FPES, JEMS get 500 book bags

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities Board Member Carolyn Belue presents Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke with one of the 250 book bags the BREC donated to the school the week before the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The funds used to purchase the packs came from the Operation Round Up® program, a Broad River Electric program in which the cooperative’s members round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar. - Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities Board Member Carol Smith (right) presents Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Nurse Beth Diamaduros (left) and School Resource Officer Kevin Smith (center) with one of the 250 book bags the BREC donated to the school the week before the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The funds used to purchase the packs came from the Operation Round Up® program, a Broad River Electric program in which the cooperative’s members round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar. -

GAFFNEY — Two schools in Union County received one-sixth of the book bags distributed by Broad River Electric Cooperative (BREC) to elementary schools in three counties.

In a statement released this past Friday, the BREC announced that Broad River Electric Charities has provided 3,000 book bags to elementary students across the upstate of South Carolina. The press release states that more than 40 schools and community centers in Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee counties received book bags the week before the academic year began. The book bags were distributed to all the elementary schools in Union County and Cherokee County and schools in Spartanburg School Districts One, Two, Three, Five, and Six.

“School officials tell us there is a need for these backpacks throughout our area,” explained Barbara Whitney, chair of the Broad River Electric Charities Board and a retired school administrator in Spartanburg County. “We wanted to help our children begin their school year equipped with the knowledge that their community supports them.”

The funds used to purchase the packs came from the Operation Round Up® program, a Broad River Electric program in which the cooperative’s members round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar. The extra change accumulates into a benevolent fund that is distributed to local charities and causes. This is the fifth consecutive summer that the fund has provided book bags to local students.

Broad River Electric Charities is a philanthropic subsidiary of Broad River Electric Cooperative, which serves more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities Board Member Carolyn Belue presents Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke with one of the 250 book bags the BREC donated to the school the week before the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The funds used to purchase the packs came from the Operation Round Up® program, a Broad River Electric program in which the cooperative's members round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities Board Member Carol Smith (right) presents Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Nurse Beth Diamaduros (left) and School Resource Officer Kevin Smith (center) with one of the 250 book bags the BREC donated to the school the week before the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The funds used to purchase the packs came from the Operation Round Up® program, a Broad River Electric program in which the cooperative's members round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.

This story courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative.