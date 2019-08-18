Norman to hold Town Hall Aug. 21

Norman Norman

UNION COUNTY — US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman will be in Union County next week at a local restaurant to hear from the general public and at a local fire department to honor that department’s service to its community.

Town Hall

A press release issued Wednesday states that “over the next month” Norman will “host eight in-person town hall events” throughout the Fifth District.

One of those in-person town hall events will be at Midway BBQ in Buffalo on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:30 a.m.

During the town hall, Norman will give an update on the legislative activity in Washington, DC. He will also brief those in attendance on what they can expect out of Congress over the next six to 12 months. Following his presentation, Norman will take questions from the members of the public in attendance.

Norman will also be bringing with him case workers from his Rock Hill congressional office to provide assistance to anyone who may be having problems with a federal agency such as the IRS, Medicare, Social Security, Veterans Affairs, and on subjects such as passports and immigration issues.

Fire Department

The town hall at Midway BBQ will not be Norman’s only stop during his visit to Union County that day.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey announced earlier this week that Norman will meet with firefighters at the Southside Fire Station at 9 a.m.

Bailey said that Norman will be at the station to present a congressional proclamation honoring the fire department for its 50 years of service to the Southside community.

Organized in 1969, the Southside Fire Department is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Bailey said the public is invited to attend Wednesday’s presentation ceremony.

The Fifth District includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Norman, a Republican, has represented the Fifth District since 2017.

Will also visit Southside Fire Department

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

