‘Dedication and accomplishment’

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School (UCHS) JROTC Battalion was extremely busy this past summer.

Fort Jackson

Our summer began with 11 Cadets heading to Ft. Jackson, SC for the Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC). The Cadets are as follows: Brooke Adams, Caitlyn Adams, Ivan Benton, Cheyenne Champion, Katelyn Dos Santos, Devin Faile, Brenda Farr, Bryson Perry, Anthony Walker, Leo Williams, and Jessie Williford. The Cadets were there from 9-15 June.

While at camp, all the Cadets worked hard and executed tremendously well. As a result, Brenda Farr was selected as Honor Cadet for her Company and received a medal for her efforts.

Congratulations to Brenda and all the Cadets for representing Union County High School exceptionally well.

Boys State

While some of the Cadets were attending JCLC, Alex Burns was selected to attend Boys State in Anderson, SC. He was there from 9-17 June. As a result of his leadership at Boys State, he has been asked to return next year as a counselor. Since his return, he has also received a scholarship consideration of $100,000 through Boys State for an early decision to Wofford College.

Congratulations Alex on a job well done.

Law Enforcement Academy

Immediately after leaving JCLC at Ft. Jackson, Katelyn Dos Santos headed directly to the Nathan W. Law Enforcement Academy in Columbia, SC. She, along with Jabarius Crosby, was selected to attend the academy by the law enforcement officials earlier in the year. Dos Santos represented the Battalion and UCHS very well. Unfortunately, Crosby was not able to attend due to a personal emergency. The camp lasted from 15-21 June.

Academic Bowl

Next on the schedule was the Junior Leadership Academic Bowl (JLAB). We had four Cadets compete as a team during the year for JLAB.

The competition started with over 3,000 schools and only the top 40 made it to the finals. Our Leadership team was one of the 40 to make it to the finals, which were held in Washington DC from 21-25 June. The team members were Ryan Vinson, RJ Sanders, Gavin Vanderford and Cheyenne Champion.

Our JLAB team competed very well against the top 40 schools in the country. They finished 17th during the competition.

Congratulations to all the JLAB team members for their dedication and accomplishment.

Junior Olympics

Our final event of the summer was with our Rifle Team. During the regular season, the team qualified for the Junior Olympics. The Junior Olympic competition was held from 26-30 June, at Camp Perry, Ohio.

The team finished 22nd out of 1,750 schools. The team members were: RJ Sanders, Ryan Vinson, Alex Burns, and Bryson Perry.

Congratulations to the Rifle Team for an excellent end to an outstanding year.

That was your Union County High School JROTC Summer.

A busy summer for the UCHS JROTC Battalion

By MSG Leroy Durrah Special to The Union Times

MSG Leroy Durrah is the Assistant Instructor for the Union County High School JROTC Battalion.

MSG Leroy Durrah is the Assistant Instructor for the Union County High School JROTC Battalion.