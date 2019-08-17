Pray for God to lead us as we study His word

Charles Warner | The Union Times 66 And as Peter was beneath in the palace, there cometh one of the maids of the high priest: 67 And when she saw Peter warming himself, she looked upon him, and said, And thou also wast with Jesus of Nazareth. 68 But he denied, saying, I know not, neither understand I what thou sayest. And he went out into the porch; and the cock crew. 69 And a maid saw him again, and began to say to them that stood by, This is one of them. 70 And he denied it again. And a little after, they that stood by said again to Peter, Surely thou art one of them: for thou art a Galilaean, and thy speech agreeth thereto. 71 But he began to curse and to swear, saying, I know not this man of whom ye speak. — Mark 14:66-71 King James Version (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times 66 And as Peter was beneath in the palace, there cometh one of the maids of the high priest: 67 And when she saw Peter warming himself, she looked upon him, and said, And thou also wast with Jesus of Nazareth. 68 But he denied, saying, I know not, neither understand I what thou sayest. And he went out into the porch; and the cock crew. 69 And a maid saw him again, and began to say to them that stood by, This is one of them. 70 And he denied it again. And a little after, they that stood by said again to Peter, Surely thou art one of them: for thou art a Galilaean, and thy speech agreeth thereto. 71 But he began to curse and to swear, saying, I know not this man of whom ye speak. — Mark 14:66-71 King James Version (KJV)

Read John 1:1-15

Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of the prophecy, and blessed are those who hear and who keep what is written in it.

— Revelation 1:3 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Father, lead us day by day as we explore your word. Amen

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God’s word can be my constant companion.