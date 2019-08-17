Delinquent personal property tax plus 20%

UNION COUNTY — If you are delinquent in paying your personal property taxes you may soon find yourself not only having to pay those taxes to the county but an additional 20 percent of whatever you owe to a debt collection company that will be collecting those delinquent personal property taxes for the county.

At its August meeting Tuesday evening, Union County Council voted unanimously to authorize Supervisor Frank Hart to enter the county into an agreement with American Financial Credit Services to collect delinquent personal property taxes on the county’s behalf.

The vote followed a presentation by American Financial Credit Services South Carolina Manager of Client Relations Cindy Miller who said her company could help the county collect delinquent personal property taxes owed it. Miller said her company charges a 20 percent fee for its services. She said this would be added on to the amounts collected so that the county would get 100 percent of the delinquent personal property taxes owed it collected on its behalf by her company while the company would get its collection fee.

Currently, according to the Union County Delinquent Tax Collection Office, Union County is currently owed approximately $334,000 in delinquent personal property taxes.

Animal Shelter Air Conditioning

Don’t you just love air conditioning this time of the year? Would you like to have to do without it? Do you think everybody should be able to enjoy?

If you said yes to the first question and no to the second and yes to the third then you’ll be hoping that a York couple and the county can find a way to provide air conditioning for the Union County Animal Shelter.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council heard from Lisa Lucas who said that she and her husband live in York and are the owners of Hospitality Heating and Air. Lucas told council that there’s a need for air conditioning at the Animal Shelter as there is none there at the present time. She said that she and her husband do charitable work and she asked for council’s permission to install heating and air conditioning at the Animal Shelter and make upgrades there as well. Lucas said that she and her husband were not looking for any funding from the county.

Following Lucas’ presentation, council voted unanimously to allow Union County Building Superintendent Ken West to work with the couple to see if they can come up with a plan that would be sustainable and be beneficial to the Animal Shelter and the county in the long-run.

Capital Expenditure Requests

Like the budgets of previous years, the Union County Budget for 2019-2020 includes funding for Capital Expenditures, that is funds set aside for the purchase of things like office equipment, motor vehicles, lawn care equipment, communications equipment, and other capital items the county’s various departments and offices may need during the year.

Even though the money has been set aside for capital expenditures, those departments and offices can’t just take the money out themselves and make the needed purchases, but must first go before council, present their requests including the amounts needed, and get the funding approved.

On Tuesday, council heard a total of four capital expenditures requests totaling more than $60,000 and voted unanimously to allocate the requested funds. The requested allocations approved by council are:

• $6,400 for the purchase of two laptop computers and one desktop computer for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

• $3,060.16 for the purchase of scanners and a printer for the Union County Probate Judge’s Office.

• $13,670 for two new air conditioners at the Union County Health Department.

• $40,457.71 for a tractor and a tiller for the Timken Sports Complex.

Development Board

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve recommendations from the Union County Development Board that Lockhart Power Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker be reappointed to the board as Private Utilities Representative and City of Union Administrator and Utility Director Joe Nichols be reappointed to the board as Public Utlities Representative.

Philippi Fire Department Board

Council also voted unanimously to appoint Tony Neal to serve on the Philippi Fire Department Board.

Quit Claim Deed

Council also voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a quit claim deed to Emslie Elmore Allen.

The ordinance states that that county is conveying its “interest … in a certain parcel of real estate located on the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway” in the “Union Township.” It states that the county has agreed to transfer the property “due to the fact that this property was given to Union County without its knowledge and Union County did not purchase this property and never requested to obtain title to this property.”

The ordinance states that Allen has “provided a copy of the agreement to purchase sell real estate and an Affidavit from Reuben F. Greene, whereby he purchased this property and the County is hereby willing to deed this property back to Mr. Allen by Quit Claim Deed for $1,125 which represents the estimated taxes which would have been paid by Mr. Allen since 2005 when the property was deeded to Union County plus attorney’s fees and costs.”

The ordinance authorizes Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to, on behalf of the county, “execute and deliver a Quit Claim Deed” to Allen and thereby convey to him the property.

Exhibit A of the ordinance describes the land as “being Lot 1 of the R.E. Foster Subdivision of Lots 5 and 6 of the Wallace-Morgan Lands. This lot fronts 180 feet on the road leading from the Union-Jonesville Highway to what was formerly Wallace Coon’s home property and running back therefrom to land now now or formerly of Myers; and bounded north by said road, east by property now or formerly of Coon, south by property now or formerly of Myers, and west by land now or formerly of Vinson.”

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

