‘Welcome Back’ recognizes teachers

UNION COUNTY — The students won’t be back in class until Monday but Union County High School was nevertheless a busy place Tuesday morning as the Union County School District held its “Welcome Back” program for its teachers and administrators.

The Welcome Back program was part of a day of activities designed to kick-off the school year for the district’s staffs and the staffs of its constituent schools.

It is also a time to introduce the new teachers and administrators for whom this will be their first year with the district; recognize those teachers and administrators who had perfect attendance the preceding school year; to honor those teachers who have excelled as educators and been recognized as Teacher of the Year for their respective schools; to recognize the district’s Teacher of the Year’; and, this year for the first time, a First Year Teacher of The Year.

Teachers Of The Year

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble announced that the following teachers had been voted 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year by their fellow teachers for their schools:

• Ashley Eller — Buffalo Elementary School

• Mandy Koepke — Monarch Elementary School

• Lauren Queen — Foster Park Elementary School

• Karen Weathers — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Nancy Satterfield — Sims Middle School

• Ashley Jolly — Career and Technology Center

• Jana Moore — Union County High School

District Teacher Of The Year

After announcing the teachers of the year for the individual schools, Stribble announced that in addition to being Foster Park Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year, Lauren Queen had been named the Union School District Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020.

First Year Teacher Of The Year

Tuesday’s ceremony also saw the district honor for the first time its First Year Teacher of the Year.

Before announcing the winner, Stribble called the following four finalists for the title to the stage:

• Andrea Mata — Buffalo Elementary School

• Teresa Rivera — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Jasmine Brown — Monarch Elementary School

• Savannah Heatherly — Union County High School

After the finalists were assembled on stage, Stribble announced that Savannah Heatherly was the Union County School District’s first First Year Teacher of the Year.

Perfect Attendance

A student with a record of perfect attendance during a school year is often recognized for that achievement, but teachers, principals, and other school personnel can also have a record of perfect attendance and those that did in 2018-2019 were recognized during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Stribble announced the following district personnel had perfect attendance in 2018-2019:

• Heather Barnado — Buffalo Elementary School

• Lauren Cassels — Union County High School

• Sheila Dills — Union County High School

• Wesley Foster — CATE Center

• Connie Hardin — Foster Park Elementary School

• Carolyn Hardy — Union County High School

• Kimberly Holt — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Scott Sherbert — District AD

• Samuel Tucker — Transportation

New Teachers And Administrators

Stribble also introduced the district’s newest teachers, principals and other administrative staff members, and other personnel for whom the 2019-2020 school year will be their first with the school district. The new personnel and the schools and other locations they will be working at are:

• Stacey Fuentes — Achievement Academy

• Mitchell Moss — Achievement Academy

• Jacqueline Bobo — Buffalo Elementary School

• Joan Gruver — Buffalo Elementary School

• Susan Ivey — Buffalo Elementary School

• Summer Madden — Buffalo Elementary School

• Dr. Lachresa Byrd — District Office

• Lisa Thomas — District Office

• Janet Behnke — District Office Annex

• Kelly Reed — Special Services

• Tracie Taylor — Special Services

• Karlison Moore — Foster Park Elementary School

• Tara Alexander — Foster Park Elementary School

• Casey Goodwin — Foster Park Elementary School/Monarch Elementary School

• Travis Brown — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Jo Lynn Prochaska — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Caroline Raines — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Michael Bennett — Sims Middle School

• Andrew Cartee — Sims Middle School

• Karen Erskine — Sims Middle School

• Madison Gardin — Sims Middle School

• Kimberly Glenn — Sims Middle School

• Sara J. Hammond — Sims Middle School

• Brandi Jeter — Sims Middle School

• Tiffany Littlejohn — Sims Middle School

• Benjamin Long — Sims Middle School

• Megan Gregory Mills — Sims Middle School

• Corettia Roberts — Sims Middle School

• Larry Steven Spear, Jr. — Sims Middle School

• Jasmine Barnes — Union County High School

• Alysia Breitenback — Union County High School

• Kelly Lawrence — Union County High School

• Karen Petty — Union County High School

• Angelia Stewart — Union County High School

• Abigail Trull — Union County High School

• Juan Velasquez — Union County High School

• Dr. Alfred Williams — Union County High School

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

