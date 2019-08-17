2019 Yellow Jackets introduced

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV and Varsity Cheer Teams lead those attending Thursday’s Pep Rally in a cheer to help start off the 2019-2020 school year. The Pep Rally, which was held at the Union County Fairgrounds, introduced the public to the members of the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV and Varsity Cheer Teams lead those attending Thursday’s Pep Rally in a cheer to help start off the 2019-2020 school year. The Pep Rally, which was held at the Union County Fairgrounds, introduced the public to the members of the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV Football Team was among the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year introduced at Thursday’s Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds. Each member of each team was introduced by their coaches to those attending the Pep Rally which was presented by Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU Radio. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV Football Team was among the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year introduced at Thursday’s Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds. Each member of each team was introduced by their coaches to those attending the Pep Rally which was presented by Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU Radio. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Tennis Team are all smiles as they are introduced during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. The Pep Rally provided three hours of family-friendly fun capped by the introduction of the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Tennis Team are all smiles as they are introduced during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. The Pep Rally provided three hours of family-friendly fun capped by the introduction of the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times As Coach Brian Thompson calls out their names, the members of the Union County High School 2019 Yellow Jackets Football Team assemble during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. Those attending the Pep Rally got to meet the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School whose members were introduced by name by their coaches. Charles Warner | The Union Times As Coach Brian Thompson calls out their names, the members of the Union County High School 2019 Yellow Jackets Football Team assemble during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. Those attending the Pep Rally got to meet the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School whose members were introduced by name by their coaches.

UNION COUNTY — There’s not a better way to get a new school year off to a great start than with a pep rally that introduces the members of that year’s athletic teams and if that’s the case then the Union County School District’s 2019-2020 school year got off to a great start Thursday evening.

It got that great start with the 12th Annual Pep Rally presented by Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU Radio at the Union County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the City of Union which provided $500 to help cover the costs of the event, the Pep Rally was three hours of family-friendly fun that included free t-shirts, inflatables provided by Twist and Shout, live music performed by “Mud Bridge Road,” and free hot dogs, chips, and drinks courtesy of Dairio and Bi-Lo.

The main event though and what everybody was waiting for was the introduction of the members of the 2019-2020 school year athletic teams and the Pep Rally delivered as one by one the teams that will take to the field assembled before those in attendance with each member introduced by name by their coaches.

The teams introduced included the Jonesville Middle School Cheer Team, Jonesville Middle School Football Team, Sims Middle School Cheer Team, Sims Middle School Football Team, Union County High School JV and Varsity Volleyball Teams, Union County High School Lady Jackets Tennis Team, Union County High School JV and Varsity Cheer Teams, and the Union County High School JV Football Team.

Last, but certainly not least, was the 2019 Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team which will play its first game of the season on on Friday, August 23 in an away game against Chapman.

During his introduction of the football team, Coach Bryan Thompson said, as always, the Yellow Jackets will be playing to go all the way to the championship. Thompson compared getting close to the championship but not winning it to being around cookies that you can just taste but not actually eat. He said that this year the Yellow Jackets are planning to not only taste them, but actually eat those cookies.

Lets all get together and cheer the Yellow Jackets on to victory so that they — and we their fans — can enjoy those cookies when they bring home the championship.

While we’re at it, lets also rally around our other teams as well and cheer them on in their championship bids so that they too — and, again, we their fans — get to enjoy those cookies as well.

Roster

This is the roster for the 2019 Union County High School Yellow Jackets Varsity Football Team including both players and staff. The players are listed by name (in alphabetical order), number, position, and grade.

Players

• Balkum, Ethan — 13 WR — 11

• Booker, TJ — 30 — DL/TE — 12

• Briggs, Tarik — 9 — WR/DB — 11

• Bright, Caleb — 26 — OL — 10

• Coleman, CJ — 85 — DE — 11

• Cook, Branson — 17 — WR — 10

• Cooke, Holden — 77 — OL — 12

• Crosby, Duan — 56 — OL — 11

• Curenton, CJ — 18 — DL — 11

• Edwards, Jaylon — 5 — OLB — 12

• Epps, Desmond — 73 — OL — 12

• Epps, Termaine — 81 — WR/LB — 11

• Foster, Cain — 10 — LB — 12

• Glover, Keion — 1 — WR/DB — 12

• Glover, KeSean — 7 — QB/DB — 12

• Gregory, Bailey — 74 — OL — 12

• Gregory, Peyton — 71 — DL — 10

• Guinn, Phillip — 32 — DL/K — 12

• Hardy, DreShawn — 78 — OL — 11

• Harris, Conner — 40 — DB — 12

• Herbert, Desmond — 19 — WR/DB — 10

• Hunter, JaBryson — 8 — DB/QB — 10

• Jackson, Tyquan — 47 — LB — 11

• Jeter, Willie — 16 — DL — 11

• McCluney, KJ — 15 — WR — 11

• Meadow, Jabari — 11 — WR — 12

• Owens, Junior — 2 — RB/LB — 12

• Peake, Ralph — 12 — TE/WR — 12

• Pickens, Caleb — 69 — OL — 11

• Renwick, Bryan — 14 — RB/DB — 10

• Route, Quie — 66 — OL — 12

• Ruth, Ja — 3 — WR/DB — 11

• Savage, Ke’Avis — 6 — RB/DB — 11

• Savage, Zy — 21 — OLB — 11

• Sims, Camryn — 24 — OLB — 12

• Smith, Adika — 22 — DB — 11

• Smith, Nathan — 76 — OL — 10

• Sprouse, Devin — 43 — LB — 11

• Stokes, Isaiah — 79 — OL — 10

• Sumner, Jake — 61 — OL — 11

• Thompson, Denzel — 53 — LB — 11

• Wallace, Ty — 23 — DB — 10

• Wallington, Jaylon — 99 — DL — 12

• Wells, Dakota — 42 — DB/WR — 12

Staff

• Superintendent Dr. Bill Roach

• Principal Dr. Alfred Williams

• Athletic Director Scott Sherbert

• Head Coach Brian Thompson

• Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Bryan Robinson

• Defensive Coordinator Brock Snyder

• Defensive Line Jon Langenfeld

• Linebackers Fletcher Bazemore

• Offensive Line/TE Jarrod O’Shields

• Quarterbacks Nick Everett

• Wide Receivers Cory Roberson

• Running Backs Jon Sexton

• Defensive Backs Jesse Dyar

• Assistant Coach Freddie Bates

• Offensive GA Will Horlacher

• Defensive GA Brennen Canupp

• Head Athletic Trainer Shanna Ramsey

• Assistant to the Athletic Trainer/Football Operations Cody Sanders

• Assistant Coach/Football Operations Robert Gibson

• Football Operations Ray “Bit” Barber

• Director of Football Operations James “Cornbread” Barnett

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV and Varsity Cheer Teams lead those attending Thursday’s Pep Rally in a cheer to help start off the 2019-2020 school year. The Pep Rally, which was held at the Union County Fairgrounds, introduced the public to the members of the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_JV-and-Varsity-Cheer-Teams-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV and Varsity Cheer Teams lead those attending Thursday’s Pep Rally in a cheer to help start off the 2019-2020 school year. The Pep Rally, which was held at the Union County Fairgrounds, introduced the public to the members of the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV Football Team was among the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year introduced at Thursday’s Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds. Each member of each team was introduced by their coaches to those attending the Pep Rally which was presented by Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU Radio. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_JV-Football-Team-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JV Football Team was among the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year introduced at Thursday’s Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds. Each member of each team was introduced by their coaches to those attending the Pep Rally which was presented by Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU Radio. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Tennis Team are all smiles as they are introduced during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. The Pep Rally provided three hours of family-friendly fun capped by the introduction of the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Lady-Jackets-Tennis-Team-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Tennis Team are all smiles as they are introduced during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. The Pep Rally provided three hours of family-friendly fun capped by the introduction of the middle school and high school athletic teams of the Union County School District for the 2019-2020 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times As Coach Brian Thompson calls out their names, the members of the Union County High School 2019 Yellow Jackets Football Team assemble during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. Those attending the Pep Rally got to meet the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School whose members were introduced by name by their coaches. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Yellow-Jackets-Football-Team-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times As Coach Brian Thompson calls out their names, the members of the Union County High School 2019 Yellow Jackets Football Team assemble during the Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. Those attending the Pep Rally got to meet the athletic teams of Jonesville Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School whose members were introduced by name by their coaches.

New school year teams presented at Pep Rally

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.