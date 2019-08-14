The many names of the Lord Jesus Christ

Charles Warner | The Union Times How many names/titles does the Lord Jesus Christ have? It turns out quite a few, with each of them testifying as to who He is, the powers He has over all things, and His ability to change lives and save souls. Those names/titles are: • Lamb of God • The Way, the Truth, the Light • Savior • Majesty on High • Lord of Lords • God of Heaven and Earth • I Am • Immanuel • Redeemer • My Rock • Author of Life • The Good Shepherd • Jesus • Father • King of Kings • Creator • King of Heaven • Holy Spirit • Almighty • The One • Mediator • Jehovah • My Fortress • Light of the World Pretty impressive, don’t you agree? It is impressive, and even more so when you consider the fact that because of who He is, Christ willingly surrendered all that power and glory and allowed Himself to be demeaned, beaten, tortured, and, finally executed, crucified to take our sins upon Himself, becoming the perfect and living sacrifice for our redemption and salvation. The cross should remind us of not only who Jesus is, but also of His great love for us, a love so great that He who was perfect and without sin and worthy of all these names/titles took our sins, our unworthiness upon Himself so that we might be saved. So always remember who Jesus is in all of His names/titles and let Him into your life by accepting Him as your Lord and Savior and let Him bestow upon you the gift of eternal salvation that He has purchased for you at great price to Himself.

Read Isaiah 40:28-31

Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him.

— Jeremiah 17:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to see that hindrances to our plans can bring us closer to you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Unexpected encounters can give me insights from God.

