Dancing their way to 1st place

UNION — It was 1st place victories and other honors all around for the members of “Miss Elaine’s Dance Company” who competed in the KAR Nationals at Myrtle Beach.

KAR is an acronym for the “Kids Artistic Revue” which, according to its website (www.dancekar.com) “is dedicated to recognizing and encouraging dancers from all across the world. Our beautiful stages will be shared by thousands of performers who will all have their moment to shine in a positive, rewarding, and exhilarating setting. We are proud to recognize teachers, choreographers, and parents for their hard work and commitment to assist young dancers achieve their goals. KAR values achievements and is honored to be a positive outlet where dedication, talent, and accomplishments are proudly celebrated.”

The website states that “for over 35 years, KAR has continued to thrive because of our amazing dancers, teachers and parents and they have earned us the distinction of ‘America’s Favorite Dance Competition!’ This honor inspires our entire team to work diligently in providing the best customer service, continue to be an industry leader, and produce a world class dance event that EVERYONE can truly appreciate.”

It further states that KAR is “more than a dance competition. Our unique environment affords the opportunity to showcase the mental and physical discipline that it takes to be a dancer. Our main goal is to foster a team building experience both on and off stage, while promoting the extraordinary confidence it takes to be a performer.”

When it comes to having what it takes to being a performer, the members of the Miss Elaine’s Dance Company who participated in the KAR National Competition in Myrtle Beach, definitely have it because in team, duo, and individual competition they excelled, giving winning performances.

The company’s “Me Too” team won Top 1st Place in their division, won Most Entertaining, and were 1st Overall National Champions.

It’s “Rise Up” team won Top 1st Place their division, won Judge’s Choice — Prettiest Smile, and were 2nd Overall.

The members of the Me Too and Rise Up teams are dancers Lexi Robinson, Khloee Anderson, Maryah Farr, and Ashton Sherbert and their teacher Madison Lawson.

Also giving a winning performance were the company’s “Lip Gloss” team which won Top 1st Place in their division and 1st Place Overall National Champions.

The company’s “Lovely” team won Top 1st Place in their division and 2nd Overall.

Both teams are composed of dancers Trinity Smith, Hailee Davis, Heather Prossi, Tamaya Gregory, and LeighAnn Vanderford and teacher Macey Lawson.

The duo of Berry Ayers and Macey Lawson won Top 1st Place with their “Boot Scooting Boogie” dance performance.

In individual competition, Macey Lawson won Elite Top 1st Place and placed 6th overall out of 26 contestants with her dance performance set to “It’s Raining Men.”

The dancers and teachers of Miss Elaine’s Dance Company covered themselves in glory at the Kar National Dance Competition, their presence and performances there a source of pride for Union County, and not just because of their prowess on the dance floor. Their presence there was part of an effort by KAR to help in the fight against cancer, especially in children.

Madison Lawson pointed out that KAR raised and donated $2 million to cancer research, giving an average of $10,000 per child. She said this is of special importance to the dance company as four of their members themselves have cancer cells.

Yes, that’s right, four of these talented and wonderful young ladies are facing the prospect of a potentially long and, worse yet, potentially fatal battle with cancer, a disease humanity has so far failed to truly conquer. And yet, despite facing such a terrible prospect, they have nevertheless dedicated themselves to dance, to an art form that is truly uplifting, bringing happiness and joy to all those who are privileged to witness such artistry, such grace, such transcendence.

So cheer on these young ladies, these young artists, and while you cheer and encourage them on in their art, remember to follow their example and do what you can in the fight against cancer so that one day it too will be conquered and all of us, both children and adults, will be able to join together and dance in celebration on that glorious day.

Photo courtesy of Miss Elaine's Dance Company The members of "Miss Elaine's Dance Company" who competed at the Kar Nationals in Myrtle Beach pose with the trophies and plaques they won in team, duo, and individual competition. Pictured are dancers Trinity Smith, Hailee Davis, Heather Prossi, Tamaya Gregory, LeighAnn Vanderford, Lexi Robinson, Khloee Anderson, Maryah Farr, and Ashton Sherbert, teachers Macey Lawson and Madison Lawson, and Miss Elaine herself.

Photo courtesy of Miss Elaine's Dance Company The members of "Rise Up" and "Me Too" of "Miss Elaine's Dance Company" pose with the plaques and the trophy they won at the Kar Nationals in Myrtle Beach. Rise Up won Top 1st Place their division, Judge's Choice — Prettiest Smile, and were 2nd Overall. Me Too won Top 1st Place in their division as well, Most Entertaining, and were 1st Overall National Champions. Pictured are dancers Lexi Robinson, Khloee Anderson, Maryah Farr, and Ashton Sherbert, and teacher Madison Lawson.

Photo courtesy of Miss Elaine's Dance Company The members of "Lovely" and "Lip Gloss" of "Miss Elaine's Dance Company" pose with the trophy and plaque they won at the Kar Nationals in Myrtle Beach. Lovely won Top 1st Place in their division and 2nd Overall. Lip Gloss won Top 1st Place in their division and 1st Place Overall National Champions. Pictured are dancers Trinity Smith, Hailee Davis, Heather Prossi, Tamaya Gregory, and LeighAnn Vanderford, and teacher Macey Lawson.

Photo courtesy of Miss Elaine's Dance Company Macey Lawson, a teacher with "Miss Elaine's Dance Company," won Elite Top 1st Place and placed 6th overall out of 26 contestants at the Kar Nationals in Myrtle Beach. Miss Elaine's Dance Company did well at the competition, with its four dance teams and dance duo also winning 1st place and other honors as well.

Photo courtesy of Miss Elaine's Dance Company Berry Ayers and Macey Lawson of "Miss Elaine's Dance Company," won Top 1st Place at the Kars National in Myrtle Beach with their "Boot Scooting Boogie" dance performance. Miss Elaine's Dance Company did well at the competition, with its four dance teams and its solo performances also winning 1st place and other honors as well.

Local dance company excels at competition

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.