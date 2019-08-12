Carnegie Corner

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Carnegie Library is still serving as a collection point for the Back to School Supply Drive it is participating in with the United Way of the Piedmont and Union Medical Center. The drive continues through this Thursday (August 15). In addition, the library is hosting “Reading With a Ranger” Storytime for children ages 0-4 this Tuesday (August 13) and has new books for children, young people, and adults. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Carnegie Library is still serving as a collection point for the Back to School Supply Drive it is participating in with the United Way of the Piedmont and Union Medical Center. The drive continues through this Thursday (August 15). In addition, the library is hosting “Reading With a Ranger” Storytime for children ages 0-4 this Tuesday (August 13) and has new books for children, young people, and adults.

UNION — A storytime for children with stories read by rangers with the South Carolina State Park Service; new fiction and non-fiction for children, youth, and adults; and the final days of the Back to School Supply Drive are what’s happening this week at the Union County Carnegie Library.

Upcoming Events

August 12-17

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime: Reading With a Ranger | August 13 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Union County Library Board Meeting | August 15 | 6 PM

Stay tuned for more information about our fall programs!

School Supply Drive

It’s time for a Back to School Supply Drive with United Way of the Piedmont and Union Medical Center! Drop school supplies off for Union County students at the library by August 15.

Supplies Needed:

Backpacks

Rulers

Glue sticks

Erasers

Markers

Highlighters

#2 Pencils

Scissors

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Earbuds

Composition Notebooks

Plastic Two-Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled Notebook Paper

New Items Added

Search the catalog and place items on hold!

Adult Fiction

After Ray: A Novel by Cheryl Robinson

The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley

The Power Of The Dog by Don Winslow

Tiny House On The Hill by Celia Bonaduce

The Terminal List by Jack Carr

Adult Non-Fiction

2020 Standard Catalog Of World Coins: 1901-2000

Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America by Jared Cohen

Contractors Guide To Business, Law And Project Management

Fodor’s Essential New Zealand (2019)

Fodor’s Travel Essential Australia (2019)

IRAs, 401(k)s & Other Retirement Plans [2019]: Strategies For Taking Your Money Out by Twila Slesnick

Meghan: The Life And Style Of A Modern Royal by Caroline Jones

My Feeling Better Workbook: Help For Kids Who Are Sad & Depressed by Sarah W. Hamil

Rick Steves’ Eastern Europe (2019)

Thirst: 2600 Miles To Home by Heather Anderson

Juvenile Fiction

Lulu And The Dog From The Sea by Hilary McKay

Lulu And The Duck In The Park by Hilary McKay

Juvenile Non-Fiction

A Cloud Forest Food Chain: A Who-Eats-What Adventure In Africa by Rebecca Hogue Wojahn

Jennifer Lawrence: Burning Bright by Katy Sprinkel

My First Book Of Baseball: Mostly Everything Explained About The Game by Beth Bugler

Shaquille O’Neal: Big Man, Big Dreams by Mark Stewart

The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook: Gross Junior Edition by David Borgenicht

Unicorns: Magical Creatures From Myth And Fiction

What To Do When You Worry Too Much: A Kid’s Guide To Overcoming Anxiety by Dawn Huebner

Who Were The Beatles? by Geoff Edgers

Outsmarting Worry by Dawn Huebner

What To Do When You’re Scared & Worried by James J. Crist

WW Encyclopedia by Brian Shields

Juvenile Picture Books

Boy + Bot by Ame Dyckman

Click, Clack, Quack To School! by Doreen Cronin

How To Read A Book by Kwame Alexander

How To Read A Story by Kate Messner

I Can Do Hard Things: Mindful Affirmations For Kids by Gabi Garcia

I Can’t by C. M. Healy

Kindness Starts With You — At School by Jacquelyn Stagg

Missing Numbers by C. M. Healy

Penelope Rose by C. M. Healy

Pirates Don’t Go To Kindergarten! by Lisa Robinson

Rusty The Squeaky Robot by Neil Clark

The Pout-Pout Fish Goes To School by Deborah Diesen

The Different Lion by C. M. Healy

The School Book by Todd Parr

Time For School, Mouse! by Laura Joffe Numeroff

Amelia Bedelia’s First Day Of School by Herman Parish

How To Get Your Teacher Ready by Jean Reagan

Lola At The Library by Anna McQuinn

Robo-Pete by James Dean

This School Year Will Be The Best by Kay Winters

Young Adult Fiction

After Dark by Liz Butcher

Beyond The After: Princess Lillian by C. M. Healy

Beyond The After: Princess Olivia by C. M. Healy

Sorcery Of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

The Dragon Three by Victoria Perkins

Young Adult Non-Fiction

Young Adult Road Map: A Step-By-Step Guide To Navigating Wellness, Independent Living, And Transition Services For People In Their Teens And Twenties by Wendy Lowe Besmann