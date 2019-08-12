Carnegie Corner

UNION — A storytime for children with stories read by rangers with the South Carolina State Park Service; new fiction and non-fiction for children, youth, and adults; and the final days of the Back to School Supply Drive are what’s happening this week at the Union County Carnegie Library.
Upcoming Events
August 12-17
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Tuesday Storytime: Reading With a Ranger | August 13 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Union County Library Board Meeting | August 15 | 6 PM
Stay tuned for more information about our fall programs!
School Supply Drive
It’s time for a Back to School Supply Drive with United Way of the Piedmont and Union Medical Center! Drop school supplies off for Union County students at the library by August 15.
Supplies Needed:
Backpacks
Rulers
Glue sticks
Erasers
Markers
Highlighters
#2 Pencils
Scissors
Colored Pencils
Crayons
Earbuds
Composition Notebooks
Plastic Two-Pocket Folders
Wide-ruled Notebook Paper
New Items Added
Search the catalog and place items on hold!
Adult Fiction
After Ray: A Novel by Cheryl Robinson
The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley
The Power Of The Dog by Don Winslow
Tiny House On The Hill by Celia Bonaduce
The Terminal List by Jack Carr
Adult Non-Fiction
2020 Standard Catalog Of World Coins: 1901-2000
Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America by Jared Cohen
Contractors Guide To Business, Law And Project Management
Fodor’s Essential New Zealand (2019)
Fodor’s Travel Essential Australia (2019)
IRAs, 401(k)s & Other Retirement Plans [2019]: Strategies For Taking Your Money Out by Twila Slesnick
Meghan: The Life And Style Of A Modern Royal by Caroline Jones
My Feeling Better Workbook: Help For Kids Who Are Sad & Depressed by Sarah W. Hamil
Rick Steves’ Eastern Europe (2019)
Thirst: 2600 Miles To Home by Heather Anderson
Juvenile Fiction
Lulu And The Dog From The Sea by Hilary McKay
Lulu And The Duck In The Park by Hilary McKay
Juvenile Non-Fiction
A Cloud Forest Food Chain: A Who-Eats-What Adventure In Africa by Rebecca Hogue Wojahn
Jennifer Lawrence: Burning Bright by Katy Sprinkel
My First Book Of Baseball: Mostly Everything Explained About The Game by Beth Bugler
Shaquille O’Neal: Big Man, Big Dreams by Mark Stewart
The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook: Gross Junior Edition by David Borgenicht
Unicorns: Magical Creatures From Myth And Fiction
What To Do When You Worry Too Much: A Kid’s Guide To Overcoming Anxiety by Dawn Huebner
Who Were The Beatles? by Geoff Edgers
Outsmarting Worry by Dawn Huebner
What To Do When You’re Scared & Worried by James J. Crist
WW Encyclopedia by Brian Shields
Juvenile Picture Books
Boy + Bot by Ame Dyckman
Click, Clack, Quack To School! by Doreen Cronin
How To Read A Book by Kwame Alexander
How To Read A Story by Kate Messner
I Can Do Hard Things: Mindful Affirmations For Kids by Gabi Garcia
I Can’t by C. M. Healy
Kindness Starts With You — At School by Jacquelyn Stagg
Missing Numbers by C. M. Healy
Penelope Rose by C. M. Healy
Pirates Don’t Go To Kindergarten! by Lisa Robinson
Rusty The Squeaky Robot by Neil Clark
The Pout-Pout Fish Goes To School by Deborah Diesen
The Different Lion by C. M. Healy
The School Book by Todd Parr
Time For School, Mouse! by Laura Joffe Numeroff
Amelia Bedelia’s First Day Of School by Herman Parish
How To Get Your Teacher Ready by Jean Reagan
Lola At The Library by Anna McQuinn
Robo-Pete by James Dean
This School Year Will Be The Best by Kay Winters
Young Adult Fiction
After Dark by Liz Butcher
Beyond The After: Princess Lillian by C. M. Healy
Beyond The After: Princess Olivia by C. M. Healy
Sorcery Of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
The Dragon Three by Victoria Perkins
Young Adult Non-Fiction
Young Adult Road Map: A Step-By-Step Guide To Navigating Wellness, Independent Living, And Transition Services For People In Their Teens And Twenties by Wendy Lowe Besmann